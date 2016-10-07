31°
News

VIDEO: A Dead Eye shot from Grafton’s very own batman

Bill North | 7th Oct 2016 4:00 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CRICKET: As a builder Adam Elliott has a dead eye for detail. The owner of AB Elliott Constructions has started another business, directing his craftsmanship skills towards his passion for cricket.

Earlier this year Elliott became an accredited bat maker and throughout the off season, under his own label Dead Eye Cricket, has been busy making bats for local cricketers from Newcastle to Queensland in time for the summer.

"A few cricket mates who broke their bats brought them in and I had a crack at repairing them," Elliott explained. "It worked out well so I thought I'd see if there's a market for it and that's where it started."

Elliott discovered there weren't too many bat makers in Australia and attended a five-day bat making course run by Callen Cricket at Healesville in Victoria, where the willow he now uses is grown.

"You can't beat Australian made I reckon," he said. "There's nothing better than that. You can see it from the ground where it's being grown. "You know what you're going to get and you don't have the extra costs to import it.

"Once I saw they were growing the willow in Australia I thought it would be a good thing to use an Australian made product, so I signed up for the course.

"I missed out the first time and a guy from Coffs got it. But then he moved away and I got the call. There's now about 50 bat makers all over Australia.

Adam Elliott at work hand shaping cricket bats.
Adam Elliott at work hand shaping cricket bats. Adam Hourigan

"It was definitely an eye opener. It started in 1902 when former English captain Archie MacLaren stayed in Healesville. He found the climate similar to England, so he sent willow cuttings to test umpire Bob Crockett who established a plantation at Daylseford. Slazenger bought it in 1956 and cut it down to stop the industry in Australia.

"Ian Callen sourced the cuttings from Bob Crockett's trees that he still had and found a suitable place for a 25 acre plantation in the flats in Healesville and started producing bats in 1985.

"The quality of the timber is nop notch."

As the official bat maker for the North Coast region, Elliott is now one of about 50 Willow Blue Accredited bat makers across the country.

Coutts Adam Elliott bowling in the CRCA premier league cricket match at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 31st Januray, 2015. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner
Coutts Adam Elliott bowling in the CRCA premier league cricket match at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 31st Januray, 2015. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner Debrah Novak

When Elliott lines up as an all-rounder for Coutts Crossing against GDSC Easts in the season opener at McKittrick Park this Saturday, you can rest assured he'll be wielding a Dead Eye bat. And he won't be the only player sporting a Dead Eye this season.

"I made one for Bear (Brandon) Honeybrook," he said. "Kenny Willis bought one for his son but had one go of it and ended up taking it for himself."

Adam Elliott at work hand shaping cricket bats.
Adam Elliott at work hand shaping cricket bats. Adam Hourigan

Elliott's top range bat is a Grade One Prestige valued at $475. He also has a Grade Two Original and Grade Three Classic, offers full bat maintenance and repair and can even create replicas of players' favourite bats.

"The hardest part is probably getting the weight right," he said.

"Brett O'Connor has a custom made bat shaped to his liking. He's a big hitter of the ball and wanted the same bat as his old Puma with a big hook (bow) in it.

"It's not a bad bat."

Brett O'Connor bats for Harwood in the Cleavers Mechanical 30-over Night Cricket match between Harwood and Westlawn at McKittrick Park on Wednesday, 13th of January 2016.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner
Brett O'Connor bats for Harwood in the Cleavers Mechanical 30-over Night Cricket match between Harwood and Westlawn at McKittrick Park on Wednesday, 13th of January 2016.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

Elliott is confident his bats are up to scratch with what you might expect from some of the more reputable bat manufacturers.

"I reckon they're definitely they're up there, or even better from some of the reviews I've received from blokes like Ken Willis and a lot of the younger fellas buying the bats."

"It's a good feeling when you see people use them and a big smile on their face when they're hitting good shots."

For Elliott making the bats is a labour of love, where he gets to pull out the old hand tools in the back shed.

And he's not about to give up his day job.

"I like to treat it like a hobby and not a full time job because then I enjoy it more. It gets me out in the shed."

So why Dead Eye?

"That was the name Pop gave me. He made my first bat out of a fence paling and I've still got it."

"It actually had to do with shooting a rifle.

"But my pop made my first backyard cricket bat out of a fence paling at Tamworth and I've still got it. That's where the inspiration came from."

"I've still got to make myself one yet. I'm too busy making everyone else's."

Want your own Dead Eye bat? Contact Adam Elliott on 0413 613 846 to arrange a time to drop in and check out his range.

As an extra incentive Elliott is offering a free t-shirt for any centuries scored using a Dead Eye cricket bat this season.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bat, batman, clarence river cricket association, crca, cricket, cricket bat

Clarence Valley man charged over kidnapping

Clarence Valley man charged over kidnapping

A MAN from Newton Boyd has been charged after allegedly assaulting and detaining a man near Coffs Harbour last month.

Changing approach to tackle vicious healthcare cycle

New health director pushing for change to close gap in rural areas

VIDEO: A Dead Eye shot from Grafton’s very own batman

Adam Elliott at work hand shaping cricket bats.

Meet Adam Elliott. Builder by day, batman by night.

Time running out to nominate for sports awards

Help your coach, team or club gain the recognition they deserve

Local Partners

Living proof of need for life-saving donors

MACLEAN mother and daughter's account about her family's battle with kidney disease and how vital organ donation is for them.

Hawthorne Park taken over by cowboys and Indians

Rachael Surawski getting ready to dip her hand into the blue paint to decorate her pony as the Grafton Pony Club Spring Camp took on a Cowboys and Indians theme at Hawthorne Park on Sunday, 2nd October, 2016.

HURRY: Entries for Clarence Valley Equestrian Challenge close today

Zombie Walk plus 7 more holiday activities

Walk like you want brains this Saturday in the Zombie Walk for youth mental health.

Grafton to be teeming with zombies raising mental health awareness

Latest deals and offers

GIG GUIDE: See live acts in the Clarence this week

GIG GUIDE: See live acts in the Clarence this week

ENJOY an eclectic range of entertainment this coming week including Billy Connolly's bestie, guitar virtuoso Matthew Fagan.

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

US country music group Little Big Town joins the Dixie Chicks as headliners of the 2017 CMC Rocks festival.

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts also on the bill.

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

Justice Crew were men about town

All smiles as the crowd poses with Justice Crew at their Sound Check party before they performed on Thursday night.

Justice Crew are in Grafton and lovein' it

The Elliots land in Yamba for Aeroplane tour

The Elliots arrive in Yamba this weekend as part of their Aeroplane EP tour.

Catch The Elliots at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Friday night.

OWNER MUST SELL ... MOVING ON

Site14 113 Charles St, Iluka 2466

2 1 1 $95,000

This near new 2 bedroom demountable cabin is located in the Clarence Head Caravan Park is on a permanent lease situated 200 meters to the river, co-op and the...

Comfortable Family Home Centrally Located

170 YAMBA ROAD, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $425,000

Attractive home with light and bright formal lounge and tiled formal dining area that could also be turned into another bedroom or office. The electric kitchen has...

Peace And Quiet

15A Harold Tory Drive, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 1 $405,000

If you're looking for a low maintenance easy care home with a peaceful setting but still want the convenience of living in town and being only minutes away from...

NEW PRICE!

8 Ellen Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $199,000

In a quiet no-through street overlooking farmland, 100% flood free with a private aspect, 8 Ellen Street is a potential packed proposition where improvements can...

ILUKA NATURALLY RIVER OCEAN BUSH

14 Elizabeth Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 2 2 $485,000

This property lives up to the village brand "Iluka Naturally" It is a large private 1550 sq mt corner block on a quiet street directly across from bushland and...

Break The Suburbia Shackles

Lot 4/59 Sullivans Lane, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 5 $750,000

Here it is perched on a large 5000m� block is this solid 4 bedroom family home with a pool. We require a family that doesn't want to be hemmed in with neighbours...

LOWSET DUPLEX RETURNING $310 PER WEEK

13 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 FASTRAK

Calling all investors, smart first home buyers and or renovators - this is the one. This duplex is full of potential with the option to be returned to a 3-4...

Down on your own little private farm near the coast.

156 Amos Lane, Palmers Channel 2463

House 3 6 $695,000

156 Amos road Palmers Channel has all the attributes for the full time farmer or the life styler alike. Having a total land area of approximately 33 hectares it...

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $357,500

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

SELLING BELOW COST - A WORKING FARM WITH PRIVACY AND A VALLEY VISTA

140 Coalmine Road, Nymboida 2460

Rural 2 1 9 $370000

IF we were in the US, we'd be calling it the little house on the prairie. Set on 100 acres of picturesque Nymboida valley, this gorgeous property has much to offer...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley