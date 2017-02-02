33°
News

TIMEBOMB: The deadly legacy asbestos leaves behind

Hamish Broome
| 3rd Feb 2017 5:30 AM
Diane Randall, of Yamba, was exposed to asbestos after it was dumped indiscriminately at Baryulgil.
Diane Randall, of Yamba, was exposed to asbestos after it was dumped indiscriminately at Baryulgil. Marc Stapelberg

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Diane Randall played innocently in the grounds of Baryulgil Public School 40 years ago, she never could have suspected the danger she and her childhood friends were exposed to.

Asbestos dust was everywhere.

The Yamba woman joked about still having all her teeth because the students were required to brush twice a day in the school bubblers after recess and lunch - a commendable public health initiative.

But while the students were fighting decay, their lungs were breathing in something far more sinister.

"Asbestos to us was just gravel or sand - just another material to play in," she said.

"It was everywhere - just like the dirt we played in when we made mud pies. We used asbestos (for that), too."

Innocent memories of childhood have become darkened by fear for Ms Randall and her siblings since their brother Ffloyd Laurie, 55, was diagnosed and then died last month from the killer asbestos disease mesothelioma.

Ffloyd was the first of what could be more cases of the disease affecting people who grew up in Baryulgil. The disease typically lies dormant for up to 40 years before becoming activated.

Ms Randall said her father and uncles, who all worked at the James Hardie Baryulgil mine, were still beset with horrible asbestos-related diseases - but not mesothelioma.

"Dad suffered for years and years with all this respiratory stuff," she said.

Ffloyd Laurie, pictured with wife Noelene, had the deadly asbestos cancer mesothelioma, which he contracted while growing up in Baryulgil, near the old James Hardie asbestos mine.
Ffloyd Laurie, pictured with wife Noelene, had the deadly asbestos cancer mesothelioma, which he contracted while growing up in Baryulgil, near the old James Hardie asbestos mine. Hamish Broome

"One of my uncles had one of his lungs removed (and) all of his rib cage had to be taken out. You could actually see all of his chest rising and falling because he had all of these operations.

"But none of them had what Ffloyd had. It was excruciating watching Ffloyd suffer the way he did ... just the breathlessness, the suffocating.

"It was like you are slowly drowning."

Mr Laurie's siblings now have to face the painful task of grieving for their loved one while dealing with the reality of their own exposure to the dust.

A network of about 50 former Baryulgil children is centred around Casino and Grafton, and keeps in close contact.

"We're all living with the fear," Ms Randall said.

"My lungs are probably lined with the plaque, but then it takes a trigger and then it starts.

"You're sitting on a ticking time bomb. You've just got to put your affairs in order once you're diagnosed, and do it quickly. Once you're diagnosed it is a death sentence."

Ffloyd Laurie pictured with his grandson Emmit shortly before his death last month.
Ffloyd Laurie pictured with his grandson Emmit shortly before his death last month. Contributed

'Unbelievable' exposure

A former Grafton GP who spent 15 years treating residents of Baryulgil said the exposure of the community to asbestos was "unbelievable".

Dr Ray Jones said he had treated hundreds of people, including former students of the school, for asbestos- related diseases during his time servicing Baryulgil between 2000 and 2015.

"As far as I know ... of the workers, 90% of them are dead as a result of their exposure," he said.

"Most of them died from asbestos-related illnesses.

"Before I left the children who had been through the school had started to get cancer. Cancer you would attribute to asbestos - lung cancer, respiratory cancer. People in their 40s who were getting cancers they shouldn't have got at all. There was an inordinate number of them.

"For a small community the rate of cancers was huge."

While mesothelioma is the only disease exclusively attributable to asbestos, Dr Jones said it was obvious that asbestos was to blame for the other health problems.

"Asbestos gets on your body. You swallow it, so you get cancer in your nose, your eyes - all through your body," he said.

"The exposure was just unbelievable. These were little kids - they were five year olds.

"It's a massive blot on Western civilisation that the dollar is so important that people are prepared to put others at risk for financial gain."

Dr Jones said because of the delay in the onset of mesothelioma, the peak of the disease was not expected until 2020.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  asbestos asbestos disease support society baryulgil cancer dr ray jones ffloyd laurie james hardie mine lung cancer link mesothelioma northern rivers environment respiratory cancer

Baptism of fire for NSW roads minister

Baptism of fire for NSW roads minister

A visit to Grafton is one of the first things on NSW Roads minister Melinda Pavey's checklist, to "better maximise opportunities for local workforces".

Time to push for more sustainable logging says NPA

Log's in Gladstone waiting to be shipped out. March 7, 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Conservationatists call for changes to native forest logging.

UPDATE: Four refused bail on weapons charges

The collection of guns seized by police in Coffs Harbour after a seven month operation.

Two men arrested in Glenreagh following lengthy investigation

GONE FISHIN': Pat's catch wraps up the year in style

LUCKLESS CAST: Daniel Jenkins of Armidale tries to catch a fish in the channel at Wooli but said he hadn't had much luck with the fish since the tide changed.

Year of fishing done and dusted, but not without one last big catch.

Local Partners

Skaters want the bowl back

The skating community are fighting for a bowl in Yamba to give kids more opportunity

Equality forum comes to Grafton

Pride at the marriage equality rally held in Rockhampton on Sunday.Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Forum to discuss marriage equality next week

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

Friday night 'panda'monium at Memorial Park

CAN DO: Kung Fu Panda 3 will be screening at Cinema Under the Stars in Grafton on Friday night.

Free family movie under the stars

Blues Brews & Barbecues a sizzling affair

Phil Emmanuel will play this year's Blues Brews & Barbecues at Grafton Racecourse on February 12.

All-new line-up set for annual event

Schwarzenegger V Trump: "How about we swap jobs?"

IT’S one thing to take on the Prime Minister of Australia, quite another to mess with the Terminator of Austria.

Hamish Blake's wife announces pregnancy with Beyonce parody

The photo has received 112,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments

City student takes out Tamworth song writing contest

THIS IS ME: Concordia Lutheran College student Bridie Middleton won the coveted youth division of the Tamworth National Country Songwriting Contest with her song, This is Me.

AT just 13 Bridie Middleton is already a song writing sensation

Hugh's the new tele-hubby on the block

Hugh Sheridan stars as Nick in season five of the TV series House Husbands.

RAFTERS favourite will steam up the screen in House Husbands.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

Channel 7 supports House Rules twins after dad's death

House Rules twins Luke (left) and Cody Cook with their dad Steve Cook.

Police confirm sudden death of House Rules' Luke and Cody dad

Friday night 'panda'monium at Memorial Park

CAN DO: Kung Fu Panda 3 will be screening at Cinema Under the Stars in Grafton on Friday night.

Free family movie under the stars

Lot 8 Stockmans Rest - 4387m2

Lot 8 off Rosella Road Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural ... $154,000

Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural residential area of Gulmarrad. This 8 lot subdivision offers a variety of blocks of...

Sandon Village - Pristine Private Protected

1 Pebbly Crescent, Sandon 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction Friday...

Today Sandon Village is tranquil and remote and yet so close. It's unique location means it’s still like going on an adventure to get there. There were only a few...

Owner Wants Them Sold!

Lot 5 and 6/ 32 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Residential Land Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 6 ... For Sale

Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 6 are the last two available blocks left. andbull; Spacious Building/Living...

An Immaculately Presented Home

18 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 3 $455,000

From the minute you step onto 18 Silky Oak Close Lawrence you know you have arrived at a place where time and energy have gone into a home that delivers a little...

Rare 3/4 Acre Block in Town

20 The Glen, Maclean 2463

Residential Land There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone ... $128,000

There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone at such an attractive price. Located in an area of high quality, modern housing and has the ability...

A solid and presentable home at a refeashingly affordable price

32 Jubilee Street, Townsend 2463

House 2 1 1 $227,500

For those looking for a solid and comfortable home, this little beauty will provide just that. Ideal for a couple or small family, the home consists of two...

Smack in the centre of Maclean with beautiful views...

1 Islay Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $369,000

The high demand for solid 3 bedroomer brick homes in Maclean with views overlooking the town to river is always strong. The opportunity to secure one is often a...

Budget conscious buyers take note!!

Unit 1/31 Grafton Street, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $215,000

Just when you thought the real estate market had passed you by, along comes this delightful two bedroom unit to capture your attention! If you are not already...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 Auction Friday...

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

Best Price Small Acreage By Miles

Lot 68 Ashby-Tullymorgan Road, Ashby 2463

Residential Land BUDGET BUYER ALERT - YOUR DREAM CAN BE REALITY. Your chance to ... $115,000

BUDGET BUYER ALERT - YOUR DREAM CAN BE REALITY. Your chance to enter the market with a small acreage block at a yesteryear price has just presented itself. At this...

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!