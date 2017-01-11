Deb going the distance to support our community

COMING: Deb Scifleet will travel from Sydney to participate in the Lower Clarence Relay For Life.

THE biennial Lower Clarence Relay For Life is fast approaching with only a matter of months until the community takes part in the fight against cancer on March 18-19 at the Yamba Public School.

Former Yamba resident Deborah Scifleet is going the extra mile and travelling from Sydney to participate in the overnight event with her Highway Team to help raise money for cancer research, advocacy, programs and support services for Lower Clarence communities.

Deborah has a true community spirit and understands the need for care and transport in regional areas while working at Clarence Community Transport, where she experienced the necessity of this service and its importance in the community.

"It's because of events like the Lower Clarence Relay For Life that services like Clarence Community Transport can continue to help people living with cancer get to their appointments,” she said.

Back for her second Lower Clarence Relay For Life, Deborah holds a special place for this event after playing an integral part on the organising committee as entertainment co-ordinator for the 2015 relay.

"At the last relay, I was on the committee and while it was the best experience I could imagine, I was so busy and I didn't get a chance to enjoy everything the relay had to offer. Now that I am getting involved as team captain, I am really looking forward to taking a back seat and enjoying what the day has to offer with my friends,” she said.

This year, Deborah will be preparing for the relay from a distance as she has moved to Sydney, however, she still feels like a Yamba local at heart and cares greatly for the community.

"My team may not be large but we are focusing on our fundraising, the most important part of this event as far as I'm concerned,” she said.

We will mostly sell raffle tickets to fundraise due to my location, however, I'm planning something with my Sydney friends to add to my fundraising.

For more information or to register a team, in the Relay For Life, go to www.relayforlife.org.au/ lowerclarence and like the Facebook page for updates at www.facebook.com/lowerclarencerelayforlife.