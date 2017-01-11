38°
News

Deb going the distance to support our community

11th Jan 2017 8:00 AM
COMING: Deb Scifleet will travel from Sydney to participate in the Lower Clarence Relay For Life.
COMING: Deb Scifleet will travel from Sydney to participate in the Lower Clarence Relay For Life. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE biennial Lower Clarence Relay For Life is fast approaching with only a matter of months until the community takes part in the fight against cancer on March 18-19 at the Yamba Public School.

Former Yamba resident Deborah Scifleet is going the extra mile and travelling from Sydney to participate in the overnight event with her Highway Team to help raise money for cancer research, advocacy, programs and support services for Lower Clarence communities.

Deborah has a true community spirit and understands the need for care and transport in regional areas while working at Clarence Community Transport, where she experienced the necessity of this service and its importance in the community.

"It's because of events like the Lower Clarence Relay For Life that services like Clarence Community Transport can continue to help people living with cancer get to their appointments,” she said.

Back for her second Lower Clarence Relay For Life, Deborah holds a special place for this event after playing an integral part on the organising committee as entertainment co-ordinator for the 2015 relay.

"At the last relay, I was on the committee and while it was the best experience I could imagine, I was so busy and I didn't get a chance to enjoy everything the relay had to offer. Now that I am getting involved as team captain, I am really looking forward to taking a back seat and enjoying what the day has to offer with my friends,” she said.

This year, Deborah will be preparing for the relay from a distance as she has moved to Sydney, however, she still feels like a Yamba local at heart and cares greatly for the community.

"My team may not be large but we are focusing on our fundraising, the most important part of this event as far as I'm concerned,” she said.

We will mostly sell raffle tickets to fundraise due to my location, however, I'm planning something with my Sydney friends to add to my fundraising.

For more information or to register a team, in the Relay For Life, go to www.relayforlife.org.au/ lowerclarence and like the Facebook page for updates at www.facebook.com/lowerclarencerelayforlife.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  relay for life whatson

The property making a splash with buyers

The property making a splash with buyers

It seems people will do anything for a chance to own a beach house at Sandon - even swim across a river.

Latest plan to live with flying foxes coming next month

Clarence Valley Council has a plan to help flying foxes and people live together.

Latest plan to live with flying foxes to cost $68,000

New look Westlawn ready to fight under lights

FROM THE TOP: Westlawn will be looking to opener Kallen Lawrence to kick off the innings in the right fashion against GDSC Easts tonight.

Starved of local cricket? It's back and in a big way at McKittrick.

'Extreme' heatwave brings the heat to the Valley

Chloe Webb, Ruby Want, Tristan Want and Jesse Webb stay cool in the Grafton Pool today.

Stay cool in air conditioning, the water or find some shade

Local Partners

Deb going the distance to support our community

The Lower Clarence Relay For Life is fast approaching with only a matter of months until the community takes part in the fight against cancer on March 18-19

Stories and iPad fun at the library

The Sir Earle Page Library and Education Centre in Grafton will have a dress-up with a firefighters theme on January 19.

Book in to keep the kids entertained

5 things to do this weekend

The popular annual Maclean MacMarkets are on Saturday.

Markets, music and more

Sigrid's blooming passion for painting

LUSH LIFE: Sigrid Patterson with one of her recent works, Show Peony (acrylic on canvas).

Inspired by big, bold blooms

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

MOVIE REVIEW: Natalie Portman's Jackie a powerful portrait

MOVIE REVIEW: Natalie Portman's Jackie a powerful portrait

FILM is a devastating portrayal of personal and national grief.

Keith Urban's sneaky visit that barely anyone noticed

OUR STAR: Country music superstar Keith Urban stopped by his old high school in Caboolture in December.

KEITH URBAN paid a quiet visit to Caboolture in December.

5G in 2020 will deliver 600 movies in a minute

The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will get a world-first trial of 5G. Picture: Supplied

Commonwealth Games set for world first trial of 5G phone technology

La La Land bags 11 BAFTA Award nominations

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

NICOLE Kidman also receives nod for Lion.

King of Margaritaville coming to Bluesfest

Jimmy Buffett performs during the 2006 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on Saturday, May 6, 2006. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

It will be margaritas all round thanks to this announcement

MOVIE REVIEW: Collateral Beauty is a mess of a film

Will Smith in a scene from the movie Collateral Beauty.

MISGUIDED drama is a forgettable holiday movie.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' causes of death confirmed

Yet more tests will still be done

Large Family Home, Priced To Go!

3 Swamp Street, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $449,500

With motivated vendors, don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This large 4 bedroom, double garage, split tri level brick home on 1669m2 (approx.) has a lot...

TIME - IT&#39;S TIME!

24 Taine Court, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $955,000

With summer well on the way and the Yamba market on the move, now is the time to act! Have you been thinking of purchasing a beautiful north facing waterfront...

Lot 68 - 648.6m2

Lot 68 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Single dwelling. Northern aspect, 2nd smallest in this release. $139,000

Single dwelling. Northern aspect, 2nd smallest in this release.

Location Location Location

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $ 517,000

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

One for the Money!

199 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 AUCTION

With the local market on a steady and continual rise, properties offering investor appeal are becoming few and far between with that said 199 Ryan could easily be...

Owner Selling Off Assets

43 Ridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This three bedroom, one bathroom and single lock up garage home has plenty to offer! With two living areas and three reasonable sized bedrooms, the home is perfect...

Buy Now Benefit Later

1/54 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

Town House 4 2 1 AUCTION

Looking for an investment property with good rental income? Well look no further! 1/54 Mary Street Grafton ticks all the boxes. Being close to schools, the...

Your Chance To Invest Is Here

17 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Located in the heart of Coutts Crossing, this delightful home offers ample potential. Suited for buyers across all categories this property is situated on 1,125m2...

Excellent Home - Excellent Location

3 Eliza Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $579,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are delighted to be appointed as the exclusive marketing agents for this quality well maintained family home. Positioned in a quiet...

A Super Home With A Super Shed

88 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 2 2 6 $475,000

Situated in a peaceful location, with protected water reserve opposite, this generous sized, two storey, solid brick and tile home will provide endless...

The property making a splash with buyers

PICTURE PERFECT: Surrounded by National Park, the isolation of this Sandon house, up for sale, just adds to the appeal.

Sandon getaway a rare find

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

HOUSE PRICES: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

We take a close look at sale prices, town by town

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!