29°
Sport

OPINION: Decision to uncover wicket proves costly for CRCA

Bill North
| 14th Nov 2016 12:30 PM
No Caption
No Caption Bill North

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CRCA CRICKET: An early decision was made by the umpires to call the GDSC Premier League clash between Coutts Crossing and Brothers a draw after a morning thunderstorm soaked the wicket on Saturday.

While cricketers throughout the Clarence Valley enjoyed ideal playing conditions in the afternoon, a decision from the home side Brothers to remove the covers in the morning despite the radar clearly indicating rain activity meant the game potentially shaping up as the match of the round saw no action on day two, resulting in a disappointing draw.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Fresh Page writes new chapter against Brothers

The covers had been removed prior to a storm that passed overhead at about 10.15am drenched the exposed wicket.

Both sides made pitch inspections at about midday and again when play was set to start at 1pm but with little to no evaporation in the intervening time a consensus was reached.

With player welfare as well as turf management ahead of hosting the McDonalds Country Cup and Plate finals in December major issues for the Clarence River Cricket Association, the decision was made to call a halt to play.

From 1.10pm onwards there was no sign of rain in Grafton, and the sun shined for most of the afternoon.

Grafton received just 6.2mm of rain - most of which fell in a heavy downpour on Saturday night - in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday.

The clash was shaping up to be one of the closest of the season so far with the match evenly poised heading into day two, with Coutts Crossing at 3 for 62 chasing Brothers' total of 181.

With the decision to share the points the two sides remain undefeated and tied for second spot behind runaway leaders Harwood.

Rep players underdone for rep clash

The decision may also have cost the Clarence River representative side with nine of the 12 players in the squad from Coutts Crossing and Brothers, who missed out on a valuable day's play in potentially testing conditions.

Clarence River suffered an embarrassing eight-run defeat against North Coast Cricket Council Inter-District minnows Nambucca Valley at Macksville yesterday, bowled out for just 105 in pursuit of 113 for victory.

The loss has raised major concerns ahead of the McDonalds Country Cup round three knockout clash with heavyweights Tweed at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville this Sunday.

BROTHERS V COUTTS CROSSING

At McKittrick Park

Brothers 1st Innings 181

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

B Cotten c Firth b M Kroehnert 6

T Tilse b JS Weatherstone 7

I Simpson c Lynch b McLaren 28

R Cotten not out 17

Z Page not out 1

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 0, nb 3) 3

THREE wickets for 62

Overs: 17

FoW: 1-9(B Cotten) 2-21(T Tilse) 3-59(I SIMPSON)

Bowling: M Kroehnert 6-0-26-1, JS Weatherstone 4-0-14-1, MJ Summers 2-0-5-0, T McLaren 3-1-14-1, AJ Kinnane 2-0-3-0.

MATCH drawn after play abandoned due to rain.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  brothers country cup coutts crossing crca cricket mckittrick park representative cricket washout

Backpacker hostel left shaken after frightening rampage

Backpacker hostel left shaken after frightening rampage

A FRIGHTENING "rampage” at Yamba's YHA Backpackers Hostel overnight has resulted in the arrest of a Queensland man.

Clouds could spoil the supermoon party

The 'supermoon' which appeared above Clarence Valley skies on the night of Sunday, 16th October, 2016.

Forecast for clouds and showers could spoil view of moon

OPINION: Decision to uncover wicket proves costly for CRCA

No Caption

Disappointing end to potential Premier League match of the round

Athletics coach wins Max Godbee Memorial Sports Award

EFFORTS RECOGNISED: Terry West with his wife Marianne after he was presented with the Max Godbee Sports Award at the annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards and (RIGHT) Anton Sluyters in action for Yamba Breakers FC.

Terry West sincerely humbled with recognition

Local Partners

Toad bust to send pest species on the hop

A COMMUNITY toad bust will attempt to eradicate the pest species after it recently invaded Maclean for the first time.

Hidden Treasure: Marea's valuable history work recognised

President of the Port of Yamba Historical Society Marea Buist has been added to the \"hidden treasures\" honour roll this year.

There's a high price on the value of Marea Buist's historical work

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

Leigh Bushell's lifelong story of love for vintage vehicles.

Go big at Maccas for McHappy day

Operations supervisor McDonalds Grafton David Atherton holds onto one of the in-demand Big Macs - on McHappy Day on Saturday $2 from every one sold will go towards Ronald McDonald House.

Jacaranda Queens Party will be serving out the Big Macs

Grafton to host cutting show this weekend

INTO THE ACTION: Experienced local cutter Mic McKeown will be taking part in this weekend's Big River Cutting Club Show.

Riders happy and ready after original event was postponed.

Mel B 'irked by Geri Horner's pregnancy announcement'

Mel B 'irked by Geri Horner's pregnancy announcement'

OUTSPOKEN singer Mel B has been moaning to pals about Geri Horner's pregnancy announcement, a report has claimed.

Sir Roger Moore: Aidan Turner would be a 'very good' Bond

Sir Roger Moore thinks Aidan Turner would be "very good" as Bond

Swift turns to Drake for new hip hop sound

Taylor Swift has turned to Drake for a new hip-hop sound

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

Sir Elton John admits Britain is "horrible" at the moment.

Gable Tostee explains why he recorded fatal Tinder date

Gable Tostee has faced an interview by Channel 9's 60 Minutes

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

The Block winners Will Bethune and Karlie Cicero celebrate their auction result.

FIVE teams rake in nearly $3 million in prize money on auction day.

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos for Christmas

It&#39;s A No-Brainer!

17 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $535,000

Well presented and very well planned, this quality brick and tile home is an absolute no-brainer when it comes to buying opportunities in the current market. With...

Few and Far Between

14 Telopea Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $360,000

Enjoying a 670m2 block and a location that not only has you within 5 minutes walk from the local shopping and medical centres, but also taking in a reserve outlook...

Great Corner Block-On south hill.

1 William Street South Grafton, Elland 2460

House 3 1 1 $185,000

This 3 bedroom home is set on a corner block. Close to South Grafton Infants, Primary and High schools One block from local gym and indoor swimming pool. Close to...

Beachside Blank Canvas - Oceanside Estate Wooli

52 Kendall Avenue, Wooli 2462

Residential Land 0 0 $220,000

* Approx 971m2 of beachside land * Just moments from the Wooli Beach * Underground power, curb & guttering * Perfect investment opportunity * Positions like...

A New Family Needed

13 Greenfields Drive, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

If you're looking for a home that has room for a family and a yard with space for storage, play and then some, this has to be on your list. The kids have long gone...

SOLD by Kate Dowsett - Quiet Idyllic Water View Lifestyle

115 Sportsmans Creek Road, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 4 $385,000

Rare is it to find a small and manageable 6.5 acres (approx.) with building entitlement in a quiet rural setting opposite a private waterfront reserve With only...

Fish From Your Backyard Here

20 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $810,000

Enjoying one of the rarest of waterfront positions in Yamba this feature filled family home offers buyers the winning rare combination of breathtaking water views...

URGENT AUCTION ACTION

90 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

The owner wants it sold and wants it sold now! If you have inspected previously and not seen value at the advertised price please do not disregard, now is your...

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian

204 Coaldale Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for ... AUCTION

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle, this could be the answer. With almost 30 acres...

Batchelor’s pad will make for a great family home

618 Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad 2463

4 2 3 $439,500

This home is a beauty, it has been built with minimum maintenance in mind and built to last, White Ant free, brick and steel construction. The land has been filled...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!