OPINION: Decision to uncover wicket proves costly for CRCA

CRCA CRICKET: An early decision was made by the umpires to call the GDSC Premier League clash between Coutts Crossing and Brothers a draw after a morning thunderstorm soaked the wicket on Saturday.

While cricketers throughout the Clarence Valley enjoyed ideal playing conditions in the afternoon, a decision from the home side Brothers to remove the covers in the morning despite the radar clearly indicating rain activity meant the game potentially shaping up as the match of the round saw no action on day two, resulting in a disappointing draw.

The covers had been removed prior to a storm that passed overhead at about 10.15am drenched the exposed wicket.

Both sides made pitch inspections at about midday and again when play was set to start at 1pm but with little to no evaporation in the intervening time a consensus was reached.

With player welfare as well as turf management ahead of hosting the McDonalds Country Cup and Plate finals in December major issues for the Clarence River Cricket Association, the decision was made to call a halt to play.

From 1.10pm onwards there was no sign of rain in Grafton, and the sun shined for most of the afternoon.

Grafton received just 6.2mm of rain - most of which fell in a heavy downpour on Saturday night - in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday.

The clash was shaping up to be one of the closest of the season so far with the match evenly poised heading into day two, with Coutts Crossing at 3 for 62 chasing Brothers' total of 181.

With the decision to share the points the two sides remain undefeated and tied for second spot behind runaway leaders Harwood.

Rep players underdone for rep clash

The decision may also have cost the Clarence River representative side with nine of the 12 players in the squad from Coutts Crossing and Brothers, who missed out on a valuable day's play in potentially testing conditions.

Clarence River suffered an embarrassing eight-run defeat against North Coast Cricket Council Inter-District minnows Nambucca Valley at Macksville yesterday, bowled out for just 105 in pursuit of 113 for victory.

The loss has raised major concerns ahead of the McDonalds Country Cup round three knockout clash with heavyweights Tweed at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville this Sunday.

BROTHERS V COUTTS CROSSING

At McKittrick Park

Brothers 1st Innings 181

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

B Cotten c Firth b M Kroehnert 6

T Tilse b JS Weatherstone 7

I Simpson c Lynch b McLaren 28

R Cotten not out 17

Z Page not out 1

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 0, nb 3) 3

THREE wickets for 62

Overs: 17

FoW: 1-9(B Cotten) 2-21(T Tilse) 3-59(I SIMPSON)

Bowling: M Kroehnert 6-0-26-1, JS Weatherstone 4-0-14-1, MJ Summers 2-0-5-0, T McLaren 3-1-14-1, AJ Kinnane 2-0-3-0.

MATCH drawn after play abandoned due to rain.