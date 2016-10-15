Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

ONE of the outfits headlining this year's Surfing the Coldstream's excellent musical line-up is Declan Kelly.

Drawing on Irish and Maori ancestral roots, Declan and current band mates The Rising Sun bring radiant reggae and dub vibes from Sydney, well known for their sinuous live performances of Afro beat and Pacific groove.

They were awarded Best Independent and Unsigned Artist in the blues and roots category at the 2008 Music Oz Awards.

Having been the drummer for numerous great Australian artists, Kelly has studied the craft of good song writing, recording and the delivery of a rockin' live show. Smiles all round are guaranteed when these guys grace the festival stage.

Catch them at 8pm on Saturday at the Surfing the Coldstream main stage.