26°
News

Denise's cup outfit winner by a head

Adam Hourigan | 1st Nov 2016 3:55 PM
Robyn Dunstan and Robyn Nixon of Grafton decided to get into the floral theme of their surroundings at the Village Green's Birdscage event for the Melbourne Cup.
Robyn Dunstan and Robyn Nixon of Grafton decided to get into the floral theme of their surroundings at the Village Green's Birdscage event for the Melbourne Cup. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Denise Webb's headwear for the annual Inner Wheel luncheon met with a late scratching, she decided to take a fashion risk.

HIGH HORSE: Denise Webb (centre) shows off her controversial but successful winner of best headwear at the Inner Wheel Melbourne Cup lunch to Trish McClelland and Wendy Anderson.
HIGH HORSE: Denise Webb (centre) shows off her controversial but successful winner of best headwear at the Inner Wheel Melbourne Cup lunch to Trish McClelland and Wendy Anderson. Adam Hourigan

Sporting a tan number with a black front, her millinery attracted the eye of the judges, and won her the headwear award for the day.

It was a horses head of course, and her friends celebrated her success with good humour, and even a quick kiss.

"I think it could start a trend among our table,” Denise laughed. "I think we'll all come dressed like this next year.”

The annual lunch was held at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club as part of the Jacaranda Festival and event organiser Shirley Grainger said the day is always a bit more dressy when it coincided with Cup Day.

"All the ladies get dressed up and put their headwear on, so it's good fun,” she said.

"The money we raise all stays in Grafton, and at the end of the year we give our money to local charities.”

And the attendees got to share their lunch with a visit from the Jacaranda royal party, as well as recognising the matrons of honour in attendance.

And while the Birdscage might have views of the yellow flowers at Flemington, at the Village Green Birdscage event, punters enjoyed a much more purple view, surrounded by the Jacarandas.

Robyn Dunstan joined with friends from their aqua-aerobics group to enjoy the day as part of their monthly outing.

"We go out once a month, and this time it coincided with Cup Day so we thought we'd make a bit of an occasion,” she said.

"And it's always fun to get dressed up, and we thought we'd dress in somethng that matched the beautiful surroundings.”

And after the group enjoyed a seafood platter lunch and a complimentary champagne, Robyn admitted her tip for the cup was based on non-scientific methods.

"I just pick the one with names that stand out to me,” she laughed.

The ladies from Grafton Aqua Aerobics at the Village Green.
The ladies from Grafton Aqua Aerobics at the Village Green. Adam Hourigan
Grafton Daily Examiner
Shovel work begins on new Grafton bridge project

Shovel work begins on new Grafton bridge project

ROADS Minister Duncan Gay turned the first sod on the site of the new Grafton bridge, marking the start of construction a long time in the making.

Country muster on target for new records

Country performer Adam Harvey with Clarence Valley Country Muster organiser Wendy Gordon.

"I have good neighbours ... and wire cutters"

Valley digs deep to help former Rebels hardman

Janita and Scott Cooper.

Well known rugby league identity's fight with cancer.

Huge Jacaranda week at the Clocktower

Ben Francis is back at the Clocky for another big afternoon of live Jacaranda Thursday entertainment.

A big lineup of entertainment this Jacaranda week at the Clocktower.

Local Partners

Jacaranda's gem of a display

The small Jacaranda Gem Club shows off their large range work work in their annual Jacaranda display.

Country muster on target for new records

Country performer Adam Harvey with Clarence Valley Country Muster organiser Wendy Gordon.

"I have good neighbours ... and wire cutters"

Huge Jacaranda week at the Clocktower

Ben Francis is back at the Clocky for another big afternoon of live Jacaranda Thursday entertainment.

A big lineup of entertainment this Jacaranda week at the Clocktower.

Sporting achievements of valley's best showcased on Wall of Fame

SPORTING SHOWCASE: The Daily Examiner digital producer Bill North and Grafton Shoppingworld marketing co-ordinator unveil the brand new Clarence Valley Sporting Wall of Fame at Grafton Shoppingworld.

Time running out to vote for the People's Choice Award

Six string sounds fill the Jacaranda streets

Mick Carr is one of many buskers taking part as part of the Jacaranda Busking playing outside Toast Espresso.

Buskers add life to Grafton streets

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

ADELE felt "pressured" to have children and she admits she feels people that choose not to have kids are very "brave".

Huge Jacaranda week at the Clocktower

Ben Francis is back at the Clocky for another big afternoon of live Jacaranda Thursday entertainment.

A big lineup of entertainment this Jacaranda week at the Clocktower.

Kendall Jenner's health concern

Kendall Jenner "can't move" when she wakes in the night

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton has tattooed her autograph on her friends arm

Janet Jackson converts to Islam

Janet Jackson on stage on first night of Unbreakable World Tour

Janet Jackson has reportedly converted to Islam

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey is demanding James Packer buy her a mansion

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren claims she was sexually assaulted by Alfred Hitchcock

Position, Presentation, and Price!

270 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $459,000

Privately set well back off the street and presented to perfection, this low set modern home offers a very practical design and is so well located you'll be able...

Premier Waterfront Living

10 Acacia Circuit, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 3 $979,000

Designed to absolute perfection and built specifically to suit this sought after north-east facing waterfront position, this truly impressive property is one that...

Investment Buying in Dovedale

67 Breimba Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 4 3 $ 315,000

and#8203;What do you get when you couple size and location with a great price tag? A property that is bound to appeal to the market and sell very...

SOLD! By Sue Grebert - Create Your Own Dream Home

Tucabia 2462

Residential Land 0 0 $80,000

Flood free 2101sqm (approx) allotment just waiting for you to build your very own designed home. The allotment has new colorbond fencing on two sides and adjoins...

SOLD! By Sue Grebert - Quality Village Allotment

Tucabia 2462

Residential Land 0 0 NOW $110,000

An attractive 1/2 acre (approx) well drained allotment with colorbond fencing rear and sides, fully cleared, sealed road frontage and flood free. Overlooks the...

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

SOLD! By Melanaie Shanahan - Solid Family Beach House Investment

11 Wisteria Crescent, Minnie Water 2462

House 3 2 2 Reduced to...

Located in the coastal village of Minnie Water surrounded by National Park with views to the Ocean, yet only 30 minutes off the Pacific Highway is this big family...

SOLD! By Kate Dowsett - Prestigious Paddymelon Estate

4 Paddymelon Road, Woombah 2469

House 6 3 4 $649,000

Dreaming of a beautiful country style homestead amongst manicured gardens with the possibility of earning an income from a 2 bedroom cottage or adding to your...

SOLD! By Fiona Beamer - Pillar Valley Cabin Retreat

Pillar Valley 2462

Rural 2 1 3 $339,000

Beautifully positioned in the heart of the popular coastal region of Pillar Valley with Chaffin Creek flowing through the center, this approx. 155 acres is an...

SOLD! By Sue Grebert - Divine Piece of River Port Property

Ulmarra 2462

House 3 2 $300,000

Thoughtfully restored and cleverly converted, this old church with separate church hall will amaze. Located in the unique Clarence River township of Ulmarra, the 2...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!