Denise's cup outfit winner by a head

Robyn Dunstan and Robyn Nixon of Grafton decided to get into the floral theme of their surroundings at the Village Green's Birdscage event for the Melbourne Cup.

WHEN Denise Webb's headwear for the annual Inner Wheel luncheon met with a late scratching, she decided to take a fashion risk.

HIGH HORSE: Denise Webb (centre) shows off her controversial but successful winner of best headwear at the Inner Wheel Melbourne Cup lunch to Trish McClelland and Wendy Anderson. Adam Hourigan

Sporting a tan number with a black front, her millinery attracted the eye of the judges, and won her the headwear award for the day.

It was a horses head of course, and her friends celebrated her success with good humour, and even a quick kiss.

"I think it could start a trend among our table,” Denise laughed. "I think we'll all come dressed like this next year.”

The annual lunch was held at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club as part of the Jacaranda Festival and event organiser Shirley Grainger said the day is always a bit more dressy when it coincided with Cup Day.

"All the ladies get dressed up and put their headwear on, so it's good fun,” she said.

"The money we raise all stays in Grafton, and at the end of the year we give our money to local charities.”

And the attendees got to share their lunch with a visit from the Jacaranda royal party, as well as recognising the matrons of honour in attendance.

And while the Birdscage might have views of the yellow flowers at Flemington, at the Village Green Birdscage event, punters enjoyed a much more purple view, surrounded by the Jacarandas.

Robyn Dunstan joined with friends from their aqua-aerobics group to enjoy the day as part of their monthly outing.

"We go out once a month, and this time it coincided with Cup Day so we thought we'd make a bit of an occasion,” she said.

"And it's always fun to get dressed up, and we thought we'd dress in somethng that matched the beautiful surroundings.”

And after the group enjoyed a seafood platter lunch and a complimentary champagne, Robyn admitted her tip for the cup was based on non-scientific methods.

"I just pick the one with names that stand out to me,” she laughed.