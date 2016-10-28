25°
Depicting Malcolm Turnbull as a clown worth the fallout

John Farmer
28th Oct 2016

A CARTOON depicting Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as a clown published in The Daily Examiner and other 11 regional newspapers this week certainly caused a stir.

OPEN LETTER: Turnbull! It's time to stand up for regional Australia

Many were upset that this newspaper would depict the Prime Minister in a such a way.

But we urge you not to lose sight of what at the end of the day was an attempt to get a serious message across to the leader of our nation.

Regional Australia is doing it tough.

Compared to those living in metropolitan areas, we are poorer, have worse health outcomes and less employment and education opportunities.

The cartoon was designed to make an impact. Its aim was to get Mr Turnbull's attention and to remind him that action must be taken to improve the lives of regional Australians.

Enough is enough.

We have suffered too long and we can no longer be ignored or forgotten.

It is time Mr Turnbull drew a line in the sand to make a difference.

We make no apology for the cartoon as this issue is too serious and important to not take risks and be bold, regardless of the fallout.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  fair go federal politics prime minister malcolm turnbull toowoomba

