Depot exceeds landfill permit

THE amount of contaminated soil taken from the site of the Clarence Valley Council's super depot in South Grafton has exceeded the limits of its permit for the landfill site in Queensland.

The latest report from the contractors handling the depot construction, Hutchinson Builders, said the company has applied to the Queensland Department of Environment and Heritage Protection for a permit to increase the amount of soil to be dumped at the Swanbank landfill near Ipswich, from 35,000 cubic metres to 45,000 cubic metres.

The report said at the time of authoring a total of 43,507 tonnes of contaminated materials had left the site and passed over the Swanbank weighbridge. A total of 1319 trucks have left the site through the decontamination process.

The council has costed removal of the contaminated waste to Queensland at $70 a tonne for transportation and dumping.

Using the report's figures this has added $3.045 million to the cost of the project originally costed at $13.5 million.

In addition the council's director corporate governance and works, Troy Anderson, is on record saying there would also be "professional costs" incurred. When the work began, he said these would cover geotechnical work, on-site loading, project management, contractors' fees and other associated costs, but did not specify an amount.

At the time he estimated the amount of contaminated soil to be removed at 30,000 cubic metres, but would not say what this meant in tonnes.

In December an EPA inspection of the site found trucks leaving the site may have incomplete covering or sealing of the rear of trucks and the potential release of contaminated material from rolling up and unrolling tarps covering trucks outside the premises.

Hutchinson Builders and the Queensland company hauling the contaminated soil, Lantrak, put in place measures to deal with this, which have satisfied the NSW Environmental Protection Agency.

An EPA inspection on January 20 found no issues to report.