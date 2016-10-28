Dirtgirl creators take home Green Globe

WINNERS: Cate McQuillen and Hewey Eustace pose with Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis after their win at the Green Globe awards.

THE creators of locally-produced children's show Dirtgirl are no strangers to red carpets, with Emmy, BAFTA and Australian Film Industry awards already under their belt. This week, they have added a Green Globe to the collection.

Mememe Productions' Cate McQuillen and Hewey Eustace flew to Sydney on Wednesday as finalists in the NSW Government awards' resource efficiency category for their Get Grubby Project, an online sustainability resource for pre-school children.

Last night at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, it was their names announced into the crowd.

Ms McQuillen said she both amazed and excited, and liked that this award was different because it offered recognition from a different industry - being the NSW Office of Heritage and Environment.

"We got the award (for creating more value with less impact), which is really great because we're looking to doing more work with people around communicating message,” she said.

"It's a lovely rubber stamp to say that people love what we're doing.”

Comprised of ten downloadable units, 50 films starring dirtgirl and scrapboy, and music videos, the Get Grubby Program celebrates nature and empowers young children to do little things that make a big difference to the environment.

According to the Green Globe Awards website, the judges agreed mememe Productions, through this project, were the embodiment of a creative business using their powers for engagement for successful sustainability outcomes.

"Engaging the youth of today is producing leaders for tomorrow,” they commented.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis also acknowledged the achievement, saying the entire community should be proud.

"Their passion and enthusiasm for educating our communities is boundless and infectious,” he said.

"It is easy to see why kids across the world can relate to them and why we have such wonderful waste reduction programs in the Northern Rivers region.”

Dirtgirl's Get Grubby Project has also been announced as a finalist for a Banksia Sustainability Award, for which the winners will be announced on November 30.