Dirtgirl rolls out green carpet for ARIA Awards

EVER wanted to watch the ARIA Awards from a different perspective?

Our very own superstar Dirtgirl is about to make that happen.

From 2pm today, Dirtgirl and Costa the garden gnome will go Facebook Live from the red carpet at the 30th ARIA Awards.

"We're rolling out our green carpet square and cranking up the fun, seeing who's wearing something old, something borrowed or something again," Dirtgirl said.

"We'll be chinwagging about music... because you know we love it, and seeing who in the biz(sic) is a compost rockstar. You can let us know what you want to know and get up close and personal with the stars of AUS music with us. Maybe Robbie Williams might drop by so we can all discuss how much we love life!"

To tune in, head to the dirtgirlworld Facebook page.