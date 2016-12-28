Diver captures turtle chomping on a jellyfish

IDEAL diving conditions off the Coffs Coast are providing amazing encounters with marine life.

Garry Kennedy of Dive Quest Mullaway captured a sequence of images showing a green sea turtle feeding on a jellyfish off North Solitary Island over the weekend.

"We are seeing a lot of turtles around the islands and they are allowing divers to get within a metre or so of them, being reasonably comfortable around humans," Garry said.

"This picture sequence really proves to us all, the dangers that a plastic bag can cause for turtles in the water as they look just like the jellyfish they eat.

After a career as a Navy clearance diver, Garry spends any chance he gets underwater.

"That's the great thing about diving off the Coffs Coast we have a cross-over of tropical and temperate species, the warmer tropical species and the cooler climate species.

"The conditions have been great, visibility is between 10 and 20m."

