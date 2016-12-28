Diver captures turtle chomping on a jellyfish

Photos
IDEAL diving conditions off the Coffs Coast are providing amazing encounters with marine life.
Garry Kennedy of Dive Quest Mullaway captured a sequence of images showing a green sea turtle feeding on a jellyfish off North Solitary Island over the weekend.
"We are seeing a lot of turtles around the islands and they are allowing divers to get within a metre or so of them, being reasonably comfortable around humans," Garry said.
"This picture sequence really proves to us all, the dangers that a plastic bag can cause for turtles in the water as they look just like the jellyfish they eat.
After a career as a Navy clearance diver, Garry spends any chance he gets underwater.
"That's the great thing about diving off the Coffs Coast we have a cross-over of tropical and temperate species, the warmer tropical species and the cooler climate species.
"The conditions have been great, visibility is between 10 and 20m."
IT'S summer so let's celebrate.
Simply take a photograph that best expresses what summer means to you, send it to us and you're in with a chance to win a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera, worth $579.
Get you're camera or you're phone out and get snapping.
Email your pictures to editorial@coffscoastadvocate.com.au, click here or share them with us on Facebook.