Diversity on the cards for chamber

Katie Kelemec (centre) is the new president of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, with Treasurer Glenn Thompson (left) and Justin James, the new vice president.

THE younger generations of business owners and entrepreneurs in Grafton and South Grafton are in the sights of newly elected Grafton Chamber of Commerce president Katie Kelemec.

"I just want to take it that little bit further and embrace the younger generation in town who are doing such fantastic things and many have no heard about the chamber and what we do or what we can do for them,” Ms Kelemec said.

"My goal is to bring a more diverse range of people into the membership.”

Ms Kelemec added that she is hoping to continue on the work the chamber has been doing for the past few years.

"I've established myself in the town with my business, I talk so positively about the chamber and what they can do for their business and I'm hoping that I might be able to do more about bringing them on to the membership and coming to the meetings,” he said.

"Hopefully I can achieve that goal but carry on the great work that's been happening.”

Outgoing president Phil Belletty said that they had been working towards Ms Kelemec taking over the leadership role as a way of freshening up the chamber.

"I was very passionate about the chamber of commerce from the beginning, I always thought it could be something I could do in the future, but it came a lot sooner than I ever thought and I feel very honoured to be in this position,” Ms Kelemec said.

The new president is a human resources and management consultant with her own small business, KTK Consulting.

"I assist businesses to become compliant with human resources and work health safety,” she said.

Graphic and web designer Justin James was named as vice president of the chamber.

The new executive team:

President: Katie Kelemec

Vice president: Justin James

Secretary: Trevor Hageman

Treasurer: Glenn Thompson

Executive members: Phil Belletty, Des Harvey, Mark Butler, Jahannes Venter, Brad Behsman, Corey Bertalli and joint members Warren and Annmarie Henderson.