DNA test results could be a game-changer for coastal emus

THE results of DNA testing to find out if the Clarence Valley's coastal emu is a different species to the inland emu could be a 'game changer' in terms of species preservation.

The birds are currently listed under state legislation as an endangered population, and despite a concentrated effort to protect them, annual surveys continue to show a decline.

Clarence Valley ecologist Greg Clancy said the DNA results could lead to the birds being listed under federal legislation, offering more opportunities for funding.

"Certainly they look different, but whether they're genetically different is another thing altogether,” he said. "The ones out west are a lot lighter in colour... but it's only natural that animals who live in shadier environments are going to be darker.”

Coastal emu protection is an issue that has been thrown back in the spotlight recently due to the commencement of work on the new Pacific Highway bypass at Tyndale.

In 2014, Clarence Environment Centre's John Edwards told The Daily Examiner he feared the chosen route, which cuts right through the local emu habitat, would spell the end for the endangered population.

Opponents of the route have all but given up now, he said.

"We've now had nearly 10 years of arguing and to be honest they've been totally intractable. I don't anticipate that we'll be able to change anything at is stage, unless workers are forced to for engineering purposes.

"It's difficult, because the native census done just recently shows a pretty significant drop in the emu population.”

Mr Edwards said that while their habitat ranges from Red Rock to Yamba and out to the Pacific Highway, the majority of the existing population appears to be camped out in cane farms at Palmers Channel, Taloumbi and Shark Creek.

"They're eating things like soy beans which is unnatural to them,” he said.

"We would love to just put up a fence so they can't cross the highway but it's not as simple as that.”

He added that the importance of maintaining the population all came down to balance.

"Everything in the ecosystem has a place and is interconnected,” he said.

"They say 99.9% of species ever occurred are now extinct. We don't need to hasten it if we can help it.”