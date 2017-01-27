Do you want to be part of an exciting new market?

A BUSKERS stage and a free drumming workshop will be unique additions to a new market at Pillar Valley's Tanamon Gallery.

The first event is set to take place at the open air gallery on Sunday, February 5, and organiser Genevieve Mortison said they had already received great feedback from the community.

She added that while there were already a number of stallholders on board, there was plenty of room for more.

The buskers stage will be open to anyone who wants to put their name up on the chalkboard, while places for the African drumming lesson will be limited.

There will also be a kids' corner, and plenty of green grass for families to play.

"This market will have everything from trash and treasure to handmade local arts and crafts,” she said. "It's our way of making people feel welcome out here.”

Ms Mortison said there were plans to hold four markets a year, one every three months.

An application for its regular occurrence is currently with the Clarence Valley Council.

"We want to create a positive atmosphere where community can come together and have a good time,” Ms Mortison said.

The Tanamon Market will be held from 8am-noon at 1125 Firth Heinz Rd, Pillar Valley.

For more information, phone 0424 560 239.