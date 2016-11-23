32°
News

Dodgy parkers get off scot-free in Clarence Valley

Chris Calcino
| 23rd Nov 2016 6:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU wanted to park like an idiot and get away with it, last year was definitely your time to shine.

Office of State Revenue figures reveal Clarence Valley Council only issued 33 fines in 2015-16, bringing in a measly $3569 in revenue.

Compare that to the previous year - when 505 tickets valued at $63,508 were issued - and it becomes obvious something was not right in 2015-16.

>> SEE ALSO: Grafton CBD faces parking crisis

The council's environment, planning and community director Des Schroder explained the sharp reduction was simply a matter of understaffing.

"When staffing is limited the focus is always on dangerous dog control," he said.

"It always will be. We are now back to a full quota of rangers and parking enforcement has returned.

"We issued more than 80 infringements in the first quarter of this year."

Indeed the figures show 80 tickets were issued during the July-September period of this year, slugging dodgy parkers with $11,096 in fines.

New South Wales councils as a whole issued 1.28 million fines equalling more than $185 million in revenue - up about $5 million on 2014-15.

The figures come in a climate where NSW's parking tickets are as much as four times as expensive as those in Victoria.

Roads and Maritime Services figures show the most common offence - parking continuously longer than permitted - carries a $106 fine in NSW, compared to $30 in Victoria and $88 in Queensland.

A $531 fine awaits any unathorised person parking in a disabled zone in NSW, compared to $152 in Victoria.

Stopping on or near a school or level crossing will earn drivers in NSW a $319 bill compared to $148 in Victoria.

The National Roads and Motorists' Association has called for new laws forcing local governments to set aside all parking fine revenue for local road upgrades, but so far the plea has fallen on deaf ears.

"It is acknowledged that many local government authorities across NSW are cash strapped with revenue streams continuing to dry up," the NRMA report states.

"As a result, local councils are not always in a financial position to adequately maintain existing road infrastructure to a satisfactory standard, particularly where federal and state funding assistance for local roads is insufficient.

"However, a shortfall in revenue must not be addressed by unfairly targeting motorists as cash cows."

The study found more than $457 million could have been reinvested back into local roads over the three years from 2011-12 to 2013-14 if local road funds financed by parking fines had been established.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  clarence valley cvrc grafton parking fines parking inspector road rules

South Grafton man spared jail over one-punch attack

South Grafton man spared jail over one-punch attack

GAINING full time employment and abstaining from illicit drugs helped keep one punch assailant stay out of jail, according to his defence solicitor.

UPGRADE: Hungry Jacks temporarily closes its doors

Tape around the South Grafton Hungry Jacks, which is closed until next Saturday due to a kitchen renovation.

Popular fast food restaurant upgrading kitchen.

Dodgy parkers get off scot-free in Clarence Valley

NSW issued 1.28 million parking fines last financial year, bringing in $185 million in revenue.

Do you love to park like an idiot? Last year was your time to shine

Expect delays due to highway upgrades

Traffic held up on Pacific Highway due to the Sapphire to Woolgoolga upgrade at Sandy beach Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Rock blasts to close Pacific Highway in both directions today

Local Partners

More funds needed for purchase of important painting

THE Grafton Regional Gallery is calling for the community to help fund the purchase of a 19th century Clarence River painting up for auction today.

Courtney's $16K fourth most 'ugly' in the state

YOU BEAUTY: Courtney Hoy raised more than $16,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Lawrence community digs deep for Leukaemia Foundation.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Village community rejoices Christmas carols comeback

A picture from a previous Woombah carols.

Christmas cheer comes early for Lower Clarence village

GIG GUIDE: Live acts across the Valley

BLUES ROOM: Kevin Borich will play the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club tomorrow night.

What's on the Clarence Valley live music scene this weekend

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Mel B claims she is the only member of the Spice Girls that hasn't slept with Robbie Williams.

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

Kanye West hospitalised after tour cancellation

HIP-hop star reportedly suffering from exhaustion.

SELLERS HAVE BOUGHT ELSEWHERE SECURE NOW PRIOR TO CHRISTMAS!

12 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 5 2 4 Auction

Lawrence is a family orientated country town central to Grafton and Yamba and a mere 13km trip by ferry and riverside road to the funky little town of Maclean. The...

Lot 74 - 673.4 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 74 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lots 71, 72, 73, 74, 75 and 76 are all ... $144,000

Agents Comment: Lots 71, 72, 73, 74, 75 and 76 are all the same size 673.4 m2 and are on the same side of the street. All rectangular in shape and provide an ideal...

Brick and Tile, Big View, A Grade Tenant

32 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $385,000

When assessing homes in Maclean for investment purposes some things are essential for maintenance, some things are essential for capital growth and some things...

Waiting For Its New Owner

1/35 O'Grady's Lane, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Are you looking for the ideal coastal investment property or place to live? If so then we have the perfect place for you. Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac...

CONTEMPORARY MODERN LIVING

46 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $430,000

A home filled with absolute luxury from the rich wooden floorboards to the ducted air conditioning installed in the ceiling. The flowing layout of this home is...

Batchelor’s pad will make for a great family home

618 Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad 2463

4 2 3 $439,500

This home is a beauty, it has been built with minimum maintenance in mind and built to last, White Ant free, brick and steel construction. The land has been filled...

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian

204 Coaldale Road, The Pinnacles 2460

Residential Land Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for ... AUCTION

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle, this could be the answer. With almost 30 acres...

A Rare Offering

2/6 Schaeffer Close, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Wanting to downsize but retain your independence, 2/6 Schaeffer Close could be just what you're looking for. Low set and low maintenance and surrounded by similar...

Investment Buying in Dovedale

67 Breimba Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 4 3 $ 285,000

and#8203;What do you get when you couple size and location with a great price tag? A property that is bound to appeal to the market and sell very...

Time For A Change?

36 William Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

This property is perfect for first home owners and investors alike. The home is set at the back of the fully fenced battle axed block and provides a flood free...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on AirBandB

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!