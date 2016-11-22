Does this painting belong in the Clarence Valley?

MAGICAL SCENE: Susan Island on the Clarence River, Grafton painted by A H Fullwood in 1894. The painting captures the big sky of the Clarence Valley through using a low horizon and the high level of activity on the river.

THE Grafton Regional Gallery is calling for the community to help fund the purchase of a 19th century painting of the Clarence River.

The impressionist work, Susan Island on the Clarence River, Grafton, is up for auction in Sydney tomorrow.

It was painted in 1894 by Albert Henry Fullwood while he was a guest of Mr W A B Greaves at Newbold Station in the Upper Clarence. Artworks created in and about the Clarence Valley in the 19th century are rare and significant.

While in the area Albert Fullwood created a series of paintings and drawings of the area. This collection of works was described in the Clarence Richmond Examiner on June 2, 1894.

"For some weeks past the well-known English artist, Mr A H Fullwood, resident of Sydney, has been on the Upper Clarence, and obtained a fine collection of sketches. They are principally in the vicinity of Newbold station.

"One comprises a picturesque view of the Clarence from the Newbold homestead, looking up stream; the windings of the river, with its environment of hills, and the Camelback Mountain in the distance, making a most attractive scene. Another gives a view of the river half a mile above the homestead; one gives the scenery at the confluence of the Rocky Creek and Newbold crossing; the country on the opposite side of the South River to the Sir Walter Scott forms a capital subject, and shows horses swimming the stream. One of the views shows stock crossing the river at Newbold.

"Two views of Susan Island are amongst the collection; one taken from Wilson's Hill shows both banks of the river and the lower end of Carr's Island; the other, taken from the foot of Prince Street, gives a more defined sketch of the lower portion of Susan Island, in which the partially sunken drogher Lottlo is conspicuous."

Sotheby's Australia is auctioning the medium-sized painting and estimates of the price range from $10,000 to $15,000 plus buyer's premium.

The gallery has no acquisition funds and is appealing to members of the public and its supporters to purchase this important work.

If you can help, contact the gallery on 6642 3177.