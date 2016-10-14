Domino's seeking a slice of Yamba fast food market

IN Yamba's competitive fast-food market there is little doubt pizza rules supreme.

Now, Domino's Pizza is looking for a slice of the action.

After circulating flyers in the community the company has confirmed plans to open a local store in Yamba in the coming months and is looking for a franchisee to help make it happen.

Domino's Australia CEO Nick Night said the company was excited about opening the new store, which will be the second in the Clarence Valley and one of more than 2000 stores across the world.

He estimated it would create up to 30 new full and part-time jobs in the region.

The Yamba Domino's store will be equipped with the latest technology innovations such as GPS driver tracker and on time cooking and the biggest menu change since 2009, called Taste the Colour.

Mr Night said free instore Wi-Fi and a new store design would also add to the customer experience.

"It really is an exciting time to become a franchisee with lots of amazing developments to our menu creating fresh, tasty pizzas full of flavour that appeal to everyone,” he said.

"Our new range also has a variety of new sides and desserts that will be sure to satisfy the customers in the Yamba area. We're searching for people who have the desire to own their own business and who are determined, passionate and committed to success.”

The move comes just months after one of Domino's biggest competitors, Eagle Boys, has its Australian head franchisor placed into voluntary administration in July, resulting in the closure of 13 stores nationwide.

Yamba's Eagle Boys store has survived however, and it has been business as usual or better, with a strong surge of sales reported following July's announcement.

To apply for a Domino's franchise, visit dominosfranchise.com.au.