20°
News

Domino's seeking a slice of Yamba fast food market

Clair Morton
| 14th Oct 2016 12:29 PM
Dominos.com.au

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN Yamba's competitive fast-food market there is little doubt pizza rules supreme.

Now, Domino's Pizza is looking for a slice of the action.

After circulating flyers in the community the company has confirmed plans to open a local store in Yamba in the coming months and is looking for a franchisee to help make it happen.

Domino's Australia CEO Nick Night said the company was excited about opening the new store, which will be the second in the Clarence Valley and one of more than 2000 stores across the world.

He estimated it would create up to 30 new full and part-time jobs in the region.

The Yamba Domino's store will be equipped with the latest technology innovations such as GPS driver tracker and on time cooking and the biggest menu change since 2009, called Taste the Colour.

Mr Night said free instore Wi-Fi and a new store design would also add to the customer experience.

"It really is an exciting time to become a franchisee with lots of amazing developments to our menu creating fresh, tasty pizzas full of flavour that appeal to everyone,” he said.

"Our new range also has a variety of new sides and desserts that will be sure to satisfy the customers in the Yamba area. We're searching for people who have the desire to own their own business and who are determined, passionate and committed to success.”

The move comes just months after one of Domino's biggest competitors, Eagle Boys, has its Australian head franchisor placed into voluntary administration in July, resulting in the closure of 13 stores nationwide.

Yamba's Eagle Boys store has survived however, and it has been business as usual or better, with a strong surge of sales reported following July's announcement.

To apply for a Domino's franchise, visit dominosfranchise.com.au.

Grafton Daily Examiner
WATCH OUT: Dodgy tree loppers in town

WATCH OUT: Dodgy tree loppers in town

SCAMMERS have gone out on a limb to disguise themselves as tree loppers to Clarence Valley residents.

Woman dies in Coutts Crossing crash

Ambulance attend surf rescue at Diggers Beach.Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Police are asking witnesses to come forward

LETTER: Principal should be sacked

The controversial photograph showing a family with all the females with their mouths taped shut and the father holding a sign reading "peace on earth" shown during the principal's address at the McAuley Catholic College Year 12 Graduation Ceremony last month.

Calls for principal who displayed offensive photo to be stood down

Two men in custody after dramatic police pursuit

CRIME SCENE: Police have arrested a number of men following a pursuit in Coffs Harbour this morning.

Two men taken into custody after pursuit at Park Beach

Local Partners

Unlock the secrets to self-awareness

Tahleah Rose presents the path to epic health through self-awareness.

Fire permit conditions tightened due to dry weather

The Rural Fire Services were fighting a fire at the Hogarth Range, near Casino. Flames climbing up tree trunks. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

While floods hamper the west, Clarence Valley's drought rating rises

8 things to do this weekend

FIRE TWIRL: Yamba teenager Nick Evans performs at Surfing the Coldstream.

Surfing the Coldstream, Grassroots Variety Show and much more ...

Latest deals and offers

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

PROFESSIONAL sex worker Monica Monroe has written a tell-all blog revealing what happened when Lamar Odom visited the Love Ranch brothel in October 2015.

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette and his wife Christina

David Arquette's wife is pregnant

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Jeffrey Schwartz keen to quiz Bieber's bodyguard over the incident

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

WHEN ONLY TWO WILL DO

8 Riverview Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 2 4 $565,00

This property has two titles, two road frontages, and two storeys. It is on the corner of Spencer Street and Riverview Street. It is 200 metrs to the river and the...

Exclusive Waterfront Living In Edgewater

14 Edgewater Close, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $1095000 Fully...

Combining the best lifestyle with the most sought after position in Yamba this absolute waterfront family home which is being offered fully furnished with brand...

Two For One!

Unit 2/1-5 Beachside Way, Yamba 2464

Town House 2 2 1 $445,000

We now bring to the market this spacious two bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse - it will be the one not to miss. With two amazing views to enjoy for the price of one...

HOT Sellers offer Waterfront Hobby Farm

1945 Pacific Highway, Cowper 2460

House 3 1 2 $545,000

With all the various activities that are available at this 24 acre waterfront hobby farm the property is calling for "the outdoors type" of person/family to come...

Another Sold by the Palmers Village Resident Specialist

3-5 Dalley Street, Palmers Island 2463

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Sold to the first person and more people in waiting

OFF GRID LIVING

Tucabia 2462

Rural 1 1 $275,000

Wanting to escape the hectic town life and get back to basics, enjoy nature and become fully self sufficient, then this is a must to inspect. Predominately...

Refurbished Yamba Unit right in the CBD

7- 17 BEACH STREET, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $307,000

Very attractive and private unit refurbished beautifully with the convenience of walking to everything. Just across the road you have cafes, grocery stores...

Red hot sellers offering red hot small acreage package

26 King Parrot Parade, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 Auction Friday...

The family is calling us to Bundaberg and we are super keen to join them now that they are too far away for a day trip! With a selling attitude like that comes a...

ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED!!!

14 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 2 2 $ 269,000

Slices of history rich property are highly sought after and 14 Coldstream Street is certainly no different. Situated in the picturesque town of Ulmarra, this...

A Lifestyle Opportunity Awaits

255 Mylneford Road, Mylneford 2460

House 3 1 5 $ 435,000

Occupying approximately 15 acres (6.03ha) of flood free land this delightful property offers ample opportunity for those looking to create a lifestyle property.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA