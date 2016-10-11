24°
Don't miss it: Summer hockey registration night at GHA

Mary Day, GHA Committee | 11th Oct 2016 3:58 PM
BACK ON TURF: Hockey returns to the GHA early this off-season with the GHA Summer 5's competition.
BACK ON TURF: Hockey returns to the GHA early this off-season with the GHA Summer 5's competition.

HOCKEY: With the end of another highly competitive Grafton Hockey Association season already a month gone, are you already craving the return of hockey?  The wait is almost over with the GHA Summer 5's Competition only a week away. The GHA website has all the information you need including the nomination form for your team.

The aim of the competition is to have some fun and keeping you fit and healthy, ready for a ripping GHA 2017 season.  Registration night is Tuesday, 11th October from 5.30-6.30 pm at the hockey pavilion or obtain a registration form from GHA website and return by email. Registrations close on Friday, 14th October.

The competition starts Tuesday 18th October and runs for 6 continuous weeks. Payment ($60) can be made at the hockey fields at the designated sign on area on competition kick off night.  All teams can be a mixture of male and female players and depending on number of teams entered will be played in three separate divisions. HIGH SCHOOL: To be compiled of players up to the age of 15 SOCIAL: Made up of players who simply want to have fun ADVANCED: For anyone who wishes to use the competition to keep up their skills  

Topics:  clarence valley regional hockey complex, grafton hockey association, hockey, summers 5s

