Don't miss Taylor Swift and Katy Perry kids' concert

Lesley Apps
| 3rd Oct 2016 5:46 PM
HERE'S an opportunity to wile away a mid-week school holiday afternoon -- spend it hanging out and dancing with Taylor Swift and Katy Perry at Grafton District Services Club.

Okay it is a Grafton show so you obviously get the sense that it's not the REAL TS or KP, but it's the next best thing and a lot more affordable entertainment at just $14 a ticket.

To be held in the club's auditorium this is a great concert featuring tributes to two of today's pop music's biggest icons. And like the real deal, these two artists are no lacklustre performers singing all the individual parts and featuring a full backing band so it's going to be one loud and crazy afternoon. There will also be give aways to add to the party atmosphere.

Katy Perry tribute artist will join Taylor Swift&#39;s in for an afternoon of hits at the GDSC.
Katy Perry tribute artist will join Taylor Swift's in for an afternoon of hits at the GDSC.

Kicking off the show is support act, a dynamic dance group Social Concepts, that will get the crowd up and moving before the 'stars' come out to shine.

Then you will hear live deliveries of all the hits that have soared up the charts around the world, You Belong to Me, Shake it Off, Love Story, Blank Space, as well as Roar, Hot & Cold , Last Friday Night, Firework, California Gurls and more. It's sure to be a winner these school holidays so why come dressed as your favourite performer and Shake it Off or at least 'up' this Wednesday afternoon.

  • Don't miss the Taylor Swift/Katy Perry concert at the Grafton District Services Club on Wednesday at 2pm. Tickets $14 available at the club or via club website.
Local Partners

Latest deals and offers

Don't miss Taylor Swift and Katy Perry kids' concert

