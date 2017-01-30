"Dopey” complaint made to NT police

Police have charged three people with various drug offences after an incident at Nimbin.

DON'T you just hate it when you don't get what you paid for? One Northern Territory woman sure is, and she's not shy about making a complaint.

The Northern Territory Police Facebook page is reporting a woman phoned them up to make a complaint that definitely tops their list of "unusual.”

The woman called police to complain about the price of marijuana in her community, reporting that her local drug dealer had asked for more money than the usual.

Completely offended, the woman demanded that police investigate this 'outrageous' price hike. When asked for further details, the woman hung up.

Northern Territory, like all police jurisdictions are naturally keen to assist anybody who has had a related problem to the mystery caller.

If you know a drug dealer who is ripping you off, give Crimestoppers a call, or phone your local police station directly with information.

CRIME STOPPERS can be reached on 1800 333 000.