38°
Lifestyle

"Dopey” complaint made to NT police

Adam Hourigan
| 30th Jan 2017 10:18 PM
Police have charged three people with various drug offences after an incident at Nimbin.
Police have charged three people with various drug offences after an incident at Nimbin.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DON'T you just hate it when you don't get what you paid for? One Northern Territory woman sure is, and she's not shy about making a complaint.

The Northern Territory Police Facebook page is reporting a woman phoned them up to make a complaint that definitely tops their list of "unusual.”

The woman called police to complain about the price of marijuana in her community, reporting that her local drug dealer had asked for more money than the usual.

Completely offended, the woman demanded that police investigate this 'outrageous' price hike. When asked for further details, the woman hung up.

Northern Territory, like all police jurisdictions are naturally keen to assist anybody who has had a related problem to the mystery caller.

If you know a drug dealer who is ripping you off, give Crimestoppers a call, or phone your local police station directly with information.

CRIME STOPPERS can be reached on 1800 333 000.

Grafton Daily Examiner
VIDEO: Vandalism spree linked to illegal drinking in park

VIDEO: Vandalism spree linked to illegal drinking in park

A SPREE of vandalism and thefts in South Grafton involving children under 10 has been linked to drugs and public drinking of alcohol.

Police appalled at speed problem on holidays

NSW police speed gun, radar.Snr. Const Mark Whittaker. 07 October 2016

"Sheer idiocy" on the roads during holiday period say police

Lonely pensioner's heartbreaking search for fishing mate

South Australian pensioner Ray Johnstone has melted hearts across the country after posting a heartbreaking request online for a new fishing buddy.

WIDOWED pensioner looks online in search for new fishing buddy.

"Dopey” complaint made to NT police

Police have charged three people with various drug offences after an incident at Nimbin.

Woman complains about local drug dealer

Local Partners

Tell them what you think about pests

Local Land Services wants to hear from people affected by pests

Mates, building and art brings happiness back to life

Grafton Regional Gallery volunteer Allan Palmer has swapped chassis steel for sculptural steel.

GALLERY draws Allan Palmer out of black hole that near swallowed him

Brothers' speedsters determined to go back-to-back

CHAMPIONS: Last year's winning Brothers' quintet including Mitch Kroehnert (second from left).

Kroehnert claims CRCA relay a done deal for Brothers.

Rick Price direct from Tennessee to Grafton

Rick Price is back in the Clarence Valley for an intimate dinner and show on February 4.

Gospel according to 90's hit-maker

Valley's best kept secret to host unique new market

SPACE: Tanamon Gallery will a market in February.

Spots still available for stallholders at exciting new event

My Kitchen Rules is off and running with Tassie sweethearts

My Kitchen Rules is off and running with Tassie sweethearts

DAMO and Caz tempt the judges' taste buds with truffle but it's 'angry, angry man' Tyson who steals the spotlight.

Ozzy Osbourne lied about sex addiction

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne says he lied about being a sex addict last year

Kim Kardashian West's stolen jewels melted and sold

Almost all of Kim Kardashian West's jewels have been melted down

Arrival director disappointed by Amy Adams' Oscars snub

Director disappointed Amy Adams wasn't nominated for Arrival

Hollywood fires back at Donald Trump at the SAG Awards

Ashton Kutcher presents the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

BUT Winona Ryder’s bizarre face-pulling steals the spotlight.

Geri Horner surprised she conceived naturally at her age

Geri Horner says it is a "miracle" she conceived naturally

Emma Watson's 'crazy demands' for La La Land

Harry Potter star made too many demands for La La Land

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

Perfect Family Home In Great Location

21 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This very comfortable family home is spread over one single level and offers a relaxed lifestyle for those who are looking for their new family home. On offer is...

Peaceful Hillside Delight

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Lot 88 - 810.1 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 88 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lot 88 - 810.1 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend "Columbus ... $152,000

Agents Comment: Lot 88 - 810.1 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend "Columbus Estate" located at Townsend in the expanding area of Maclean offers residential and...

MAIN STREET OPPORTUNITY

45 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 $485,000

Rare listing in the heart of Iluka and only 100m to the Bay. Opposite Motel and between shopping precincts. Corner commercial block 1350 m2 area. Renovated...

Upsizing or downsizing this one fits all comers

35 Edinburgh Drive, Townsend 2463

House 4 2 2 $459,000

In the Townsend area 35 Edinburgh Drive would be as big a home as you are likely to see. For those buyers looking to upsize their home in both quality and size...

Vacant Land 300m to River

12 Loxton Avenue, Iluka 2466

Residential Land 652sqm block of land located an easy 300m walk to the Clarence ... $195,000

652sqm block of land located an easy 300m walk to the Clarence river. Vacant blocks like this are becoming a rarity in Iluka, so here is your chance to purchase a...

An Immaculately Presented Home

18 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 3 $455,000

From the minute you step onto 18 Silky Oak Close Lawrence you know you have arrived at a place where time and energy have gone into a home that delivers a little...

2.3 acres Plus New Shed!

Ashby 2463

Residential Land 0 0 2 $169,000

- Privately positioned at end of cul-de-sac - New 9m x 6m colorbond shed with awning and water tank connected. - Lush bush surrounds with seasonal creek - A...

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Age no barrier to buying your first home

Older first home buyers are an increasing segment of the housing market.

Older buyers are a growing segment of the first home buyer market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!