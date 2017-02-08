Doris ticks 100 years off list

Doris Ford, who lives at St Catherine's Residential Aged Care in Grafton, turned 100 on Friday, February 3 and celebrated with a high tea.

DORIS Ford couldn't stand the thought of reaching her 100th birthday a few years ago because of all the fuss.

But on February 3, Mrs Ford hit the milestone birthday in style with the completion of an item on her bucket list: a high tea for her 100th birthday.

"Just live a lot, try and stay on your feet and not fall over,” she said about what was left on the list.

Family and friends came together at the high tea to celebrate the life of the centenarian.

"It was really something out of this world for me, to have so many people, I think there were 25, which isn't a lot, but it's a lot for me,” she said.

"When one of the girls (who was there) spoke to me, I hadn't seen her for years, as soon as she spoke and told me who she was, I started crying.

"It was lovely, I hadn't seen her for years.”

Mrs Ford said she'd had a few friends reach triple digits, but never expected to get there herself.

"I said, I don't wish to live that long,” she said.

"There is no chance of me living that long, I didn't expect to get this far.”

When she turned 100, Mrs Ford hoped she'd get a letter from the Queen.

"I got one, I didn't know whether I would because I thought they had to do it here ... Richard (my nephew) did it all,” she said.

All up, Mrs Ford received seven letters, including one from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Born in South Grafton, Mrs Ford has lived in the Clarence Valley her whole life.

"I was born at the nursing home on top of the hill,” she said.

"I started school at Chatsworth Island, I think that was after my father died because I was only four when he died.

"I worked at the dentist at South Grafton, I walked into a job there ... when I went there to have my teeth done and I said to him 'did you need another girl?',” she said.

"I was there for three and a half years.”

Mrs Ford is currently at Southern Cross St Catherine's Villa Residential Aged Care in Grafton.