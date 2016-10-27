31°
Double Shot of a Jaca tradition

Lesley Apps
| 27th Oct 2016 1:12 PM
YOUR SHOT: Just like the good ol' days Double Shot will bring the Jacaranda Hotel car park to life this Jacaranda Thursday, November 3.
IF YOU were around the social circuit during the 80s and 90s you would have to agree that live music on Jacaranda Thursday ain't want it used to be.

Enter one of the legendary venues of those old school days, the Jacaranda Hotel, who are doing their darnedest to bring back the atmosphere of what was one of that day's signature afternoon events, the live band on the back of the truck in the hotel car park.

Publican Craig Want kicked off the concept last year and it went so well, the truck, the band and the car park will be back in action for next Thursday's "party day” of the Jacaranda Festival.

This year it's North Coast rock outfit Double Shot that will take to the truck for an afternoon live rock and blues.

The five-piece band have more than 60 years of combined live music and entertainment industry experience, its roots and influences heavily embedded in Australian pub rock scene while the blues element comes courtesy of classics from around the world, the ones we all know and love.

Since their debut at the Coast Hotel in Coffs Harbour last October, Double Shot have performed on local stages almost every weekend and never fail to get the punters moving so expect the car park to be a sea of dance moves next Thursday.

Joining former Grafton lads and ex-Examiner staffers vocalist Peter Creenaune and bass player Tommy Wainwright, are seasoned Coffs Coast rock performers Tony Harvey, Tony Ryan and Darren Oberleuter.

Peter is no stranger to Jacaranda Thursday having fronted the The Wizards around the Clarence Valley traps many moons ago while Tommy is a core member of metal band The Outcome, who will be back next Saturday for another festival gig.

Double Shot's focus is on entertaining the crowd and keeping the Jaca Thursday punters on the dance floor all afternoon with classics from AC/DC, Australian Crawl, Grinspoon, Hunters & Collectors, Cold Chisel, The Screaming Jets, Gary Moore, Paul Kelly and many more.

