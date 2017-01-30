Douglas out of Reds' Global 10s squad

RUGBY UNION: Wallabies' lock and former Yamba Buccaneer junior Kane Douglas has been omitted from the Queensland Reds squad to battle it out at the Global Rugby 10s competition in Brisbane next month.

The abbreviated format of the 15-man game, which follows in the successful footsteps of the rugby league's Auckland 9s and cricket's T20 Big Bash League, is expected to draw a mammoth crowd when it touches down at Suncorp Stadium on February 11-12.

Douglas, who has enjoyed his first full pre-season with the Reds since joining the club in 2015, will not feature in the spectacle after coach Nick Stiles omitted the lock from his squad, preferring instead to focus on an 15-man trial match against Melbourne Rebels on February 14.

Douglas adds to the growing list of national representatives who will miss the tournament after Reds' kingpin Quade Cooper was also left out of the Queensland line-up.

It was still unclear if fellow former Buccaneer Jed Holloway will make an appearance at Suncorp for the NSW Waratahs despite training the house down in early pre-season sessions.

Waratahs head coach Daryl Gibson was yet to confirm his 26-man squad for the tournament but after Holloway was the team's representative at the competition launch it is expected he will feature alongside Wallabies' star Israel Folau.

Holloway has reportedly been on the improve during pre-season and has taken on a leadership role at the club ahead of the 2017 Super Rugby season.

"Guys like Jed Holloway, Jack Dempsey, even Andrew Kellaway, those guys are the guys who I can see really showing and flourishing this year," NSW five-eighth Bernard Foley told Fairfax media.

"The potential they have to influence this squad and to fill those leadership voids is something that should be excited and that we're looking forward to."

The Super Rugby season will kick off February 23.