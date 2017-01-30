34°
Sport

Douglas out of Reds' Global 10s squad

Matthew Elkerton
| 30th Jan 2017 10:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY UNION: Wallabies' lock and former Yamba Buccaneer junior Kane Douglas has been omitted from the Queensland Reds squad to battle it out at the Global Rugby 10s competition in Brisbane next month.

The abbreviated format of the 15-man game, which follows in the successful footsteps of the rugby league's Auckland 9s and cricket's T20 Big Bash League, is expected to draw a mammoth crowd when it touches down at Suncorp Stadium on February 11-12.

Douglas, who has enjoyed his first full pre-season with the Reds since joining the club in 2015, will not feature in the spectacle after coach Nick Stiles omitted the lock from his squad, preferring instead to focus on an 15-man trial match against Melbourne Rebels on February 14.

Douglas adds to the growing list of national representatives who will miss the tournament after Reds' kingpin Quade Cooper was also left out of the Queensland line-up.

It was still unclear if fellow former Buccaneer Jed Holloway will make an appearance at Suncorp for the NSW Waratahs despite training the house down in early pre-season sessions.

Waratahs head coach Daryl Gibson was yet to confirm his 26-man squad for the tournament but after Holloway was the team's representative at the competition launch it is expected he will feature alongside Wallabies' star Israel Folau.

Holloway has reportedly been on the improve during pre-season and has taken on a leadership role at the club ahead of the 2017 Super Rugby season.

"Guys like Jed Holloway, Jack Dempsey, even Andrew Kellaway, those guys are the guys who I can see really showing and flourishing this year," NSW five-eighth Bernard Foley told Fairfax media.

"The potential they have to influence this squad and to fill those leadership voids is something that should be excited and that we're looking forward to."

The Super Rugby season will kick off February 23.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  brisbane jed holloway kane douglas nsw waratahs queensland reds rugby rugby 10s

No back to school blues today

No back to school blues today

TODAY is the first day back to school for many students in the Clarence Valley, so we caught up with some parents and students on their first day back at school

Douglas out of Reds' Global 10s squad

Kane Douglas during the Australian Wallabies team training session at Ballymore in Brisbane, Monday, June 6, 2016. The Wallabies play England in the first of 3 Test matches in Brisbane on Saturday. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Yamba lock will play 15-man trial match with Melbourne Rebels.

Job opportunities on menu

Cherie Richardson and Thomas Mundy at the Red Rooster outlet in South Grafton.

New service to deliver employment opportunities

Back to school heatwave for Clarence Valley

Dhali Shinners, Archie Tobin, Ashton Shinners, Coby Tobin and Kweller Happ from the Gold Coast and Coffs Harbour jump into the pool at Calypso Holiday Park in Yamba.

Students: Don't forget your suncreen and water with your books, pens

Local Partners

Mates, building and art brings happiness back to life

GOOD mates and art he never knew existed drew Allan Palmer out of the black hole that nearly swallowed him.

Job opportunities on menu

Cherie Richardson and Thomas Mundy at the Red Rooster outlet in South Grafton.

New service to deliver employment opportunities

Brothers' speedsters determined to go back-to-back

CHAMPIONS: Last year's winning Brothers' quintet including Mitch Kroehnert (second from left).

Kroehnert claims CRCA relay a done deal for Brothers.

Rick Price direct from Tennessee to Grafton

Rick Price is back in the Clarence Valley for an intimate dinner and show on February 4.

Gospel according to 90's hit-maker

Valley's best kept secret to host unique new market

SPACE: Tanamon Gallery will a market in February.

Spots still available for stallholders at exciting new event

Why Matthew McConaughey walked away from romantic comedies

Why Matthew McConaughey walked away from romantic comedies

THE Oscar winner won hearts all over the world starring in rom-coms — but he won’t be going back to them.

Jungle fever takes hold for I’m A Celebrity stars

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! hosts Chris Brown and Julia Morris.

Here are all the 10 stars who entered the jungle tonight.

Oscar nominee Emmanuelle Riva dead at 89

Emmanuelle Riva has died at the age of 89 after a long battle with cancer.

French actress has died

Black Sabbath's Geoff Nicholls dead at 68

The Facebook post Tony Iommi wrote in tribute to his former bandmate Geoff Nicholls, who died on January 28 of lung cancer.

Guitarist was fighting lung cancer

Steve Price's biggest fear about going on I’m A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant Steve Price.

SHOCK jock's appearance may be the show’s worst kept secret.

Travis Collins, Sara Storer winners at Golden Guitar Awards

Sara Storer poses for a photograph after receiving the Golden Guitar Awards for Female Artist of the Year and Bush Ballad of the Year during the 45th Tamworth Country Music Festival, in Tamworth, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The Golden Guitar Awards celebrate the best in Australian country music.

Tamworth lit up again for the Golden Guitar Awards

What's on the small screen this week

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

THE summer dry spell is over as big shows return for ratings rumble.

Make Your Summer Holiday a reality

10 Poinsettia Crescent, Brooms Head 2463

House 2 2 2 $525,000

10 Poinsettia Crescent has been renovated & refreshed to be the perfect Beach House in an idyllic spot. If you know Brooms Head you will understand that the...

Large Family Home, Priced To Go!

3 Swamp Street, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $449,500

With motivated vendors, don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This large 4 bedroom, double garage, split tri level brick home on 1669m2 (approx.) has a lot...

Spacious Villa Close To Beach

2/98 Queen Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 2 2 1 $339,000

This spacious two bedroom villa set back from the road in a neatly maintained garden complex is ideal for retirees, downsizers, and rental investors. It's in a...

Impressive 3.4 acre Block

Lot 552 Pottery Lane, Woombah 2469

Residential Land Imagine coming home to a place nestled in the surrounds of the ... $230,000

Imagine coming home to a place nestled in the surrounds of the beautiful Bundjalung National Park, with beaches and the Clarence River a stones throw away. Well...

MAIN STREET OPPORTUNITY

45 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 $485,000

Rare listing in the heart of Iluka and only 100m to the Bay. Opposite Motel and between shopping precincts. Corner commercial block 1350 m2 area. Renovated...

HOMESTEAD ON 3 WATERFRONT ACRES

12 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby 2463

House 4 3 4 $675,000

MOVING CLOSER TO FAMILY - HIGHLY MOTIVATED This immaculately presented character homestead is set on a three acre waterfront block in a private rural...

PERFECT FIRST HOME OR HOLIDAY COTTAGE

10 Church Street, Harwood 2465

House 1 1 $165,000

DECEASED ESTATE! Set on a level 493m2 corner block in the riverside village of Harwood. This unique one bedroom weatherboard cottage is a renovators dream...

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

Room To Grow

15 Boronia Crescent, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $420,000

Offering four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living spaces, as well as a separate utility room, this is a home that offers great potential as well as room to...

Lakeside Living

31 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $610,000

This is a property that offers the convenience of a great location, being walking distance to shops and medical, as well as offering the attraction of a tranquil...

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Age no barrier to buying your first home

Older first home buyers are an increasing segment of the housing market.

Older buyers are a growing segment of the first home buyer market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!