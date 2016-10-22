26°
News

DPI puts Dolphin Marine Magic 'all but out of business'

Chris Calcino
| 22nd Oct 2016 7:00 AM
A battle over seal enclosures at Dolphin Marine Magic threatens the facility's ability to stay open, Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser warns.
A battle over seal enclosures at Dolphin Marine Magic threatens the facility's ability to stay open, Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser warns. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COFFS Harbour MP Andrew Fraser has slammed the Department of Primary Industries for an unwarranted crackdown he says could send Dolphin Marine Magic bust.

The tourist facility has been locked a long battle to keep its seals, with shifting animal welfare regulations mandating expensive enclosure upgrades.

Management rejected a $400,000 plan to improve the facility, coming back to DPI with a $150,000 option it believed complied with standards.

"The department has made the operation of Dolphin Marine Magic so hard that it has all but put it out of business,” Mr Fraser warned.

He said Taronga Zoo was not held to the same high standard, and blasted DPI officials for taking a month to respond to Dolphin Marine Magic's $150,000 blueprint.

When it did respond, the DPI stated: "I have briefly reviewed the concept and my provisional thoughts are that I cannot provide in principal support as it is unlikely to meet standards in its current format.”

"It would appear that Dolphin Marine Magic must respond within a fortnight, but the DPI can take its own good time,” Mr Fraser said.

"I say to the minister and to this house that the facilities for animals at Dolphin Marine Magic are better than those provided at Taronga Zoo.”

The facility came under fire when a juvenile bottle-nosed dolphin died after eating leaf litter in October last year.

"But that has very little to do with the keeping of seals,” Mr Fraser said.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  andrew fraser animal welfare coffs harbour dolphin marine magic dpi seals

Brave boy uncovers man's cow sex, child sexual abuse

Brave boy uncovers man's cow sex, child sexual abuse

POLICE have praised a boy whose testimony led to a Coffs Coast man being found guilty of bestiality and multiple child sex offences.

Strange Politics: Seaweed sushi to stifle Canberra windbags

Scientists say a special seaweed can cut cows' hot air production by 99%. Let's get it down to Canberra.

The political week gets a satirical summing up

Sporting facility upgrade grant a win for community

Chris Gulaptis, Taneesha Strong, Chanaya Loney, Chelsea Dwyer and Pat Connelly from Midnight Basketball and North Coast Community Housing CEO John McKenna celebrate the grant Grafton Basketball Stadium has

Grant will help improve facilities at sport complex

Maclean Indoor Centre should re-open in early November

Under new management. The Maclean Sports Centre should reopen early in November under the same managers at the Maclean Pool, Valley Pool Services, which has been appointed on an six-month contract.

The Maclean Sport Centre should reopen early in November.

Local Partners

Meet the faces behind the highway upgrade: PT I

MEET communications advisor Colleen Catterson in the first part of the DEX's new series introducing people who have moved to the region due to the highway.

Council wants your opinion on proposed special rate rise

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

SRV decision won't be made until community has its say

Scene set for explosive racing in revamped 9-Hour G-Bomb

First on his bike was Michael Brown at the 2014 G-Bomb Mountain Bike Race held in the Bom Bom State Forest.November 8, 2014Photo: Leigh Jensen / Daily Examiner

More than 250 riders heading to the forest for annual G-Bomb.

The Saraton: More than just a picture theatre

Iconic theatre still lighting up lives 90 years on

9 Things To Do this weekend

TAKING TO THE WATER: Paddlers kick off the third stage in last year's Clarence 100.

Paddlers on the river from Copmanhurst to Yamba

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Tim Finn finds place behind the curtain for Helpmann Award-winning production Ladies in Black.

Kerry Washington wants one more child

Kerry Washington recently gave birth to her second child

Kerry has only just become a new mum again

TRAVEL: Musicals light up Sydney

David Campbell performs in Dream Lover.

We take a trip through one of Sydney's finer scenes

In Flames are super 'proud' of new album

In Flames album to be released in November. Photo Contributed

In Flames to release new album in November

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

Selma Blair

"I am someone who should never drink, and I rarely do"

Bob Dylan acknowledges Nobel Prize win

Bob Dylan has finally acknowledged his Nobel Prize win

WATCH: Trailer for Jackman's final Wolverine film released

First trailer for the last Wolverine film with Hugh Jackman.

Thrilling trailer promises a dark, dystopian finale for Wolverine

SPACIOUS AND OPEN PLANNED, THIS NEAR CBD UNIT IS EXPECTED TO WALK OFF THE SHELF

2/162 Pound Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 Fastrak

THERE is not a single step in this spacious and stylish CBD unit. Complete with an en suite and an open plan dining/living area, this well built brick unit is just...

Delightful Property In Highset Location

51 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 279,000

Occupying an easy care low maintenance 670sqm meter block this delightful home has plenty to offer its new owner. Perfect for those who are looking to raise a...

VALUE FOR EVERY DOLLAR

214 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 $229,000

With this kind of attractive price tag on this amazing value packed home paired with the current/future projected demand for rental properties, we can not think of...

SOLD PRIOR TO MARKETING!

23 BAILLIES ROAD, Copmanhurst 2460

House 4 2 4 Sold $0

Call Terry for any information.

Perfectly Positioned and Perfectly Priced

4 Grevillea Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $379,000

Situated in a quiet street, surrounded by prestigious waterfront homes and just metres from Kolora Lake, this delightful home offers buyers looking for value for...

LOWSET DUPLEX RETURNING $310 PER WEEK

13 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $229,000

Calling all investors, smart first home buyers and or renovators - this is the one. This duplex is full of potential with the option to be returned to a 3-4...

Where the Right Aspect and a Great View Meet

14 Dunoon Crescent, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $347,000

This might just be the real estate recipe you have been waiting for! The ingredients certainly sound tasty! The major ingredient is an excellent position in town...

SOAK UP THE VIEWS

12 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $370,000

Built in the days of hardwood timber framing and floorboards this elevated brick home is set upon a 589sqm (approx) allotment in a prime position with beautiful...

Perfect blend of the old and the new

3 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 2 $410,000

If there is one sure fire winning combination in real estate it is "style" and "position". This home has both these aspects in spades. What a fabulous blend of old...

CONTEMPORARY COTTAGE ON ALICE

116 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 FASTRAK

A gorgeous, modern, country styled cottage - packed with charm. The beautiful landscaped gardens add enormously to the aurora of this property, planted right next...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market