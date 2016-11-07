Dr Glenn Taylor named as medico at centre of sex allegations

GYNEACOLOGIST Glenn Taylor is the doctor accused of aggravated sexual assault against three female patients at a Lismore IVF clinic earlier this year.

In March, a 21-year-old woman alleged to police she was sexually assaulted during a specialist appointment with the 61-year-old.

Further police investigations revealed a further two women also alleged to have been indecently assaulted by the doctor.

Richmond Local Area Command detectives executed a search warrant at the Genea fertility clinic - where Dr Taylor worked - on Wednesday about 7:30am.

They seized a number of items as evidence, before arresting Dr Taylor at the clinic.

Dr Taylor was later charged at Lismore police station with four counts of aggravated indecent assault (victim under authority of offender) and one count of aggravated sexual assault (victim under authority of offender).

A Genea spokesperson confirmed Dr Taylor "managed the treatment of Genea patients in Lismore for a number of years".

"Upon being advised of Dr Taylor's arrest on Friday November 4, Genea immediately terminated association with Dr Taylor," a spokesperson told The Northern Star.

"All Genea Lismore patients treated by Dr Taylor are being contacted and offered counselling."

Dr Taylor was granted conditional bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday, November 28.

Today Richmond police have called for patients with any information to come forward.

"If the public have information about these offences they should contact Lismore police station," senior constable Daniel Morgan said.

"We're keeping a log here of any other witnesses or victims and those details are being referred to our investigations unit."