Dragons end up in the drink

SPILL: The CV Forward Steps dragon boat crew end up in the water even as rescuers tow the boat to shore.

THE Dragon boat action on the Clarence River at Grafton almost went under water in the final heat of the Jacaranda regatta.

After the finish line, boats were waiting to return to the marshalling area when one capsized.

The crew from CV Forward Steps were turning the boat around when a small swell hit the vessel.

Crew member Katrina Plunkett said the movement caused the boat to tip.

"We corrected, then over-corrected and the boat started to tip," she said.

"We couldn't stop it going and we all ended up in the water."

Race marshalls and a surf life saving IRB were quickly on the scene, where they discovered no-one was injured.

The accident caused the organisers to reshuffle the program while the boat was refloated.

Grafton Dragon Boat Club timekeeper Carol Thompson said the capsize had added a spill to a thrilling day of racing.

"It's been absolutely great," she said.

"The river's been perfect, we've had lots of teams with lots of them dressing up to get into the right spirit."

Thompson said the club was hoping some of the proceeds from yesterday's regatta would be able to help teenage club member Travis O'Connor travel to China with an Australian dragon boating team later in the year.

"We're doing everything we can to help Travis out. He's a great competitor and we want to see him representing his country," she said.

The Daily Examiner will publish results from both the Peanut Island marathon on Saturday and Sunday's Jacaranda Regatta later this week.