Drilling down to the next stage of the Coffs Harbour bypass

EXPLORATORY drilling started this week to begin the next stage of the Coffs Harbour Bypass.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said drilling equipment was moved to Gatelys Rd to assess rock levels.

"Basically under Gatelys Rd there's quite a lot of basalt which is one of the hardest rocks out there," he said.

"They're just testing the rock there."

Mr Fraser said the drilling process, which was funded by the State Government, would allow project engineers to plan for the next stage.

As yet Mr Fraser did not know what the next stage would involve as it would be based on the findings of the drilling project.

The Coffs Harbour Bypass includes about 14km of standard motorway upgrades of the Pacific Hwy from Englands Rd in the south and will connect to the newly upgraded Sapphire to Woolgoolga section in the north.

In March 2015 the State Government pledged $200 million towards the construction of the bypass subject to a final business case.

Mr Fraser said he hoped the Federal Government would be able to set aside more funds in its next budget to go towards the project and allow construction to start in about a year.

Even though the feedback submission date has passed the Coffs Harbour MP said concerned residents could still write to him to provide feedback.

To lodge a concern, write to Andrew Fraser 1/9 Park Ave, Coffs Harbour, NSW 2450 or phone 66526500.