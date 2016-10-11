Drink-driver more than five times over limit

A GRAFTON man who was caught behind the wheel of a car while more than five times over the legal alcohol limit will spend the next nine months using public transport.

Darren Burley appeared in Grafton Local Court yesterday charged with high-range drink-driving and one count of driving unlicensed.

The charges were in relation to an incident on the morning of May 19, when Burley was stopped by officers at a random breath testing station on Turf St, Grafton.

After testing positive, the 40-year-old was taken into custody where he allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.275.

According to police facts, officers noted the driver of the Toyota Camry was sluggish, pale-faced and had glassy eyes at the time of his arrest.

In sentencing Burley, Magistrate Denes warned him that if he made the same mistake again he would be sent to jail.

She described drink-driving as a "selfish, selfish act".

"What I need to take into account is, at 9.30am how many other people are on roads in Grafton," she said.

"You don't need a great imagination to think about it.

"Any more matters and you're going to jail."

For the drink-driving charge, Burley was convicted and disqualified from driving for nine months.

He was also placed on a good behaviour bond for 18 months, with a condition to complete a sober driver program, and fined $1000.

For driving unlicensed, he was fined $300.