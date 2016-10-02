Driver caught 70kmh over limit at Glenugie

A KOREAN national was busted going more than 70kmh over the speed limit on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie on Saturday morning.

At about 7.05am police from Grafton Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were patrolling the Pacific Hwy at Glenugie when they allegedly detected a sedan travelling at 170kmh in a 100kmh zone.

The driver was issued with a traffic infringement notice for exceed speed over 45kmh and had his driving licence provisions suspended in NSW.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner David Driver said he was concerned the message to slow down is not getting through.

"With large numbers of people - including families - enjoying school holidays out over the weekend, the actions of most drivers should be commended,” he said.

"This is reflected in the number of major crashes and people injured so far with 65 crashes and 24 injuries reported, compared with 111 crashes and 40 injuries in 2015.

"While it is pleasing to see fewer injury crashes and no fatalities. The number of speeding drivers putting themselves and other road users at risk is of great concern.

"Even with double-demerits in place, the increase in speeding detections in light of the increased road toll is a concern for us; so please slow down.”

The high-visibility traffic operation continues until 11.59pm tonight.