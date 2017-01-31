Driver disqualified until 2020 caught speeding at Tyndale

A MAN who has never held a driver's license, but was disqualified from driving until 2020, has been sentenced to jail for speeding on the Pacific Highway.

Jared Ward, formerly of Tucabia, appeared in the docks at Grafton Local Court charged with driving whilst disqualified, speeding more than 20km over the limit, and two earlier counts of illicit drug possession.

The drug matters related to a vehicle stop in South Grafton about 1am on October 21.

Ward, the passenger of the vehicle, was searched. This resulted in the police seizure of 3-5 grams of methamphetamine and 0.28g of cannabis.

The 27-year-old said he had bought the methamphetamine for $400, and that it was for his own personal use.

He was released on bail, but it didn't take long for the law to catch up with him again; on December 16 Ward was stopped by police at Tyndale for speeding at 125km/hr in a 100km zone on the Pacific Highway.

In court on Monday, it was heard he had never owned a driver's license and had been disqualified from obtaining one until at least 2020, due to a court decision in 2012.

His defence solicitor said Ward had a long-standing drug history and wanted to continue rehabilitation, having been accepted into the government's MERIT program.

But while he had spent a total of 60 days in custody due to the drug matters, Magistrate Robyn Denes said the driving matters were more serious.

"I don't believe there's any such thing as an accident," she said.

"Car accidents don't happen. People happen. People like you happen.

"This was 8.30, 9pm at night on the highway in Christmas time. I can picture so many people coming up the coast for holidays to go to Yamba... caravans, families and young kids, and then you happen."

When Ward admitted he owned the car he was driving, the Magistrate questioned why he would own one without a license.

"You're 27 now, you're old enough to start thinking things through," she said.

For speeding Ward was issued a $500 fine, and for driving whilst disqualified he was sentenced to eight months imprisonment with a non-parole period of two months.

For the drug matters he was sentenced to a fixed term of two months, backdated to November 30, making him eligible for release on Monday.

His parole will be subject to supervision, and another two years was added to his disqualification period.

"Every single time you get behind a wheel now, every single time you're going to jail," Magistrate Denes said.