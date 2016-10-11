Drivers should expect highway delays

ONGOING work on the Pacific Hwy upgrade between Woolgoolga and Ballina means drivers should be aware of a number of changed traffic conditions this week.

Controlled blasting will be carried out today about 2km north of Sheehys Ln at Tyndale, with all traffic temporarily stopped for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes between 1pm and 3pm and are advised to plan their journey and allow extra travel time. Electronic message boards on the side of the highway will advise motorists of controlled blast times and traffic stoppages.

Ground investigations will also be carried out today and tomorrow on the road shoulder of the Pacific Hwy between Ferry Park at Maclean and Tabbimoble. Rolling speed limit reductions to 60km/h will be in place for about 200 metres from 7am to 6pm, to ensure the safety of motorists and workers.

Work will continue for a further week to improve the intersection of the Pacific Hwy and Norleys Lane at Tyndale and the highway and access road north of the BP service station at Maclean.

Improvement work at the intersection of the Pacific Hwy and Coldstream Rd at Tyndale will start from Wednesday, October 12.

This work is expected to take five weeks, weather permitting and will include survey, minor vegetation clearing, installing barriers, upgrading drainage, earthwork and shoulder widening, sealing new sections of the intersection, line marking and sign posting.

Work to build the new access road to the Iluka compound will be carried out for about six weeks from tomorrow, weather permitting. The work will be carried out about 350m south of the Iluka Rd turnoff. Northbound lanes will be closed for around 150m between Lewis Ln and the Iluka Rd turnoff with contra flow in place on the southbound lanes.

The speed limit approaching these areas will be reduced to 60kmh and traffic controllers will be in place. Motorists can expect delays of up to five minutes between 6am and 6pm, with work also being carried out between 8am and 5pm on Saturdays for the Iluka compound.

The southbound on and off ramps at Harwood will be closed from Monday, October 17 as part of work on the new Harwood Bridge.

The ramps will be closed from all access points on Petticoat Ln and River St with alternative access available.