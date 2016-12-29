Drivers the biggest danger on our roads

ROLLOVER: The Pacific Highway is the scene of regular crashes, but readers say drivers are more to blame than the road itself.

CLARENCE Valley drivers have the key to safety on our roads in their own hands - the steering wheel.

That's the clear message from readers responding to our story that the Pacific Hwy between Grafton and Maclean is the most dangerous section of road in the Clarence Valley.

Despite the problems apparent on the roads, the clear view of people responding on Facebook is that drivers need to do more to ensure they and others stay safe.

"Drivers are the cause of all crashes. The car and the roads didn't cause the crash,” writes Tony Payne.

"There is a lot of common sense needed in drivers of today. If people would just do what they are supposed to do while driving things could change.”

Beck Loy agreed that it was drivers, rather than roads, that were the main problem.

"Roads are pretty good - drivers on the other hand leave a lot to be desired,” she said. "People need to get off their phones and slow down.”

Zac Majid cited his years of experience driving trucks when putting the onus on drivers to improve their behaviour.

"What I have noticed in all those years of driving is attitudes that drivers have when driving. Patience, consideration, concentrations, courtesy are lacking when on the roads,” he wrote.

Readers highlighted some of the worst intersections.

"Hungry Jack's/McDonald's corner, especially school holidays,” wrote Susan Jackson of the Pacific Hwy/Iolanthe St intersection in South Grafton.

Chris Halloran agreed with the problems between Grafton and Maclean: "Rough road. nowhere to pass, potholes and ruts.”