Drone footage highlights beauty of Yamba

GETTING the perfect shot is a bit of a gamble according to drone enthusiast John Hale.

"A lot of the time it's pick of the draw, you can go out today and get a nice image," he said.

It was no different with Mr Hale's latest video of Turners Beach in Yamba.

"I think I picked the right right afternoon, the sunset was pretty spectacular... the colours reflected into the clouds," he said.

Mr Hale grew up in the Clarence Valley and was in the area visiting his parents for the weekend.

Mr Hale, who works as a cameraman for Channel 7 Bundaberg, described his beautiful drone videos as a "side project".

"Some people spend their money on cars, I spend my money on camera gear," he said.

"I'd seen other people do that, capturing video," he said about how he got into filming with drones.

"So I saved up and bought a drone myself... I've taken to it like a duck to water.

"It's something that I've wanted for nine months now, I only got the drone two months ago."

Mr Hale spent most of the time he was saving learning how to operate drones.

"You're just watching videos seeing how people set them up and fly them, getting the basis of how they work," he said.

A lot of planning goes into Mr Hale's work because of the limited time he has to work with.

"You've only got a short amount of time, you've got to have a plan in your head on how you're going to fly it," he said.

"The sunset only lasts a good half and hour, so you've really got to pick what you do."

Knowing the area you're working with is a bonus.

"Living in the Clarence you get to know where the good places are," he said.

Mr Hale said people are often scared of drones.

"All they see if the bad stuff in the news, people come up to me and ask me about it and you can physically show them what you are doing," he said.

"People are really blown away by the fact that you can see what you are filming.

"It's just a different perspective on what you'd usually see.. there is know what you'd get a helicopter in some of those places."