Drug-drivers to be 'bus'ted

A HUGE focus on drug-driving will see hundreds of people tested on Clarence Valley roads over the next three days.

The NSW Police flagship testing vehicle, a bus some may recognise as the one used in the TV show RBT, arrived in Grafton on Wednesday evening in preparation for the blitz which starts today.

In just over two years, it has clocked up 64,000km and seen multitudes of embarrassed drivers walking through its doors.

NSW Police Senior Constable Paul Little, who works with a random drug testing unit, said officers would cover several areas across the Clarence Valley during their stay.

"There's a number of us up here so we're hitting the area pretty hard," he said.

"North, south, west, east, we'll be on the roads."

Senior Constable Little said it wasn't just the stereotypical young Commodore driver who got caught doing the wrong thing.

"You see all sorts of people," he said. "You just can't pick them. That's why we're not just targeting 25-year-old males... we're targeting everyone."

The local operation is part of a state-wide initiative during the Australia Day period called Operation Safe Return, which ends at 11.59pm on Sunday.

"All we want is to see people return home safely this year," said acting commander of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy.

"To make sure this happens we will be out in force taking licences off those people who put themselves and others at risk."

Centre for Road Safety executive director Bernard Carlon urged all road users to look out for their mates this Australia Day and help drive the state's road toll Towards Zero.

"This should be a time of celebration spent with mates and loved ones, so we are calling on all road users to watch out for each other so that no-one has to go through the heartbreak and devastation of losing someone they care about," Mr Carlon said.

"Last Australia Day long weekend we lost six people on our roads.

"The only acceptable road toll this long weekend is zero, because every death on our roads represents a mother, father, son, daughter or mate lost far too soon."