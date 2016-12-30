38°
Dumb vandals laugh as CCTV camera captures faces

Tim Howard
| 30th Dec 2016 6:36 PM
Youths gather around the Yamba Chamber of Commerce's Christmas tree in the CBD before trashing it.
FOOTAGE of a group of teenagers trashing a $9000 Christmas tree in the Yamba CBD has viewers wondering about the IQ levels of the perpetrators.

Yamba Chamber of Commerce installed the tree in November said member Graham Lees.

"When we installed it we thought there might be a danger of this happening, so we put a CCTV camera pointing at it and put up signs saying there was a CCTV camera," he said.

 

"You could see the kids pointing at it and laughing. Maybe they thought we were kidding them."

 

Some of the teenagers who trashed a $9000 Christmas tree in the Yamba CBD.
Not so funny were the further actions of the group who arrived at the tree on skateboards and bikes about 11pm on Thursday.

"They pulled all the decorations and were stamping them into the ground," he said.

"One hero climbed up the tree and pulled the LED star of the top and threw it on the ground."

He estimated the damage at close to $1000.

 

A closer view of a couple of the teens who damaged the tree in Yamba's CBD
Mr Lees said police had seen the footage and were using to track down the perpetrators.

He said he had put two minutes of video on the Yamba Buy Swap and Sell Facebook page and stills from the video on the Yamba Chamber of Commerce page.

"The image quality is pretty good so you can see their faces clearly," he said.

Yamba Chamber of Commerce president Sue Hughes said it was sad to see the Christmas tree damaged in this way on its first usage.

"We've tried a number of things over the and this was our 'forever tree'," Ms Hughes said.

"We were looking to get 10 or more years usage out of it."

She said the chamber had only been able to get the tree because of a donation from the builders working on the Yamba Bowling Club.

"With their donation and us putting in the rest we were able to put it up," she said.

Grafton Daily Examiner
