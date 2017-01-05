DuneSeven, a definition of a good time

Melbourne band DuneSeven explained dictionary-style:

Musician /myoo-zish-uhn/ n. A collection of vibrations bounded by the outlines of the human form that, despite a financially crippling career choice, can spend every waking moment lost in a musical nova of every human emotion imaginable. Usually found in groups of five friends living in Melbourne.

Musical Group AKA "Band” /band/ n. A group of musicians that unknowingly took part in a gamble of events that led them to this moment in time marked by their collective known as DuneSeven.

Origin /o-ruh-juhn/ n. The DuneSeven elements originate from Australia, South Africa and Hungary.

Genre /zhon-ruh/ n. Low and tight bass and drum dance grooves roll off the stage, the light seems quite dim. Then the offbeat pop of the guitar builds excitement. The echoing swell of the keyboard was always there but has become more noticeable by now. The air is electric as a toned breath leaves the saxophone. It's building more and more. Two voices melt together in planned harmony. Then suddenly, bang! This dance rock funk band drives into full groove with addictive melodies, talented time signatures and fizzling feelings all over.

Influence /in-floo-uhns/ n. Recipes may differ but always in equal measure. Blend ingredients in a large bowl. Hendrix, RHCP, Toto, Daft Punk, Supertramp.

Evolution /ee-vuh-loo-shuhn/ n. With a continual and ever changing growth towards proficiency, DuneSeven is on the verge of releasing a six- song record produced at Bounce Studios. Other future phases include a 10-week expedition to continental Europe to push the group's ability to perform exceptionally in any environment.

In the meantime you can join DuneSeven at the Yamba Shores Tavern on Friday night.