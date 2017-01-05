28°
News

DuneSeven, a definition of a good time

Lesley Apps
| 5th Jan 2017 11:00 AM
FUNKY FIVE: DuneSeven will play atYamba tomorrow.
FUNKY FIVE: DuneSeven will play atYamba tomorrow.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Melbourne band DuneSeven explained dictionary-style:

Musician /myoo-zish-uhn/ n. A collection of vibrations bounded by the outlines of the human form that, despite a financially crippling career choice, can spend every waking moment lost in a musical nova of every human emotion imaginable. Usually found in groups of five friends living in Melbourne.

Musical Group AKA "Band” /band/ n. A group of musicians that unknowingly took part in a gamble of events that led them to this moment in time marked by their collective known as DuneSeven.

Origin /o-ruh-juhn/ n. The DuneSeven elements originate from Australia, South Africa and Hungary.

Genre /zhon-ruh/ n. Low and tight bass and drum dance grooves roll off the stage, the light seems quite dim. Then the offbeat pop of the guitar builds excitement. The echoing swell of the keyboard was always there but has become more noticeable by now. The air is electric as a toned breath leaves the saxophone. It's building more and more. Two voices melt together in planned harmony. Then suddenly, bang! This dance rock funk band drives into full groove with addictive melodies, talented time signatures and fizzling feelings all over.

Influence /in-floo-uhns/ n. Recipes may differ but always in equal measure. Blend ingredients in a large bowl. Hendrix, RHCP, Toto, Daft Punk, Supertramp.

Evolution /ee-vuh-loo-shuhn/ n. With a continual and ever changing growth towards proficiency, DuneSeven is on the verge of releasing a six- song record produced at Bounce Studios. Other future phases include a 10-week expedition to continental Europe to push the group's ability to perform exceptionally in any environment.

In the meantime you can join DuneSeven at the Yamba Shores Tavern on Friday night.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Grafton joins IceFight

Grafton joins IceFight

A NEW Facebook group is encouraging community members to get involved to help establish prevention program in the region

Electronic beats to pump at Yamba beach

One of the headline acts at this year's Salty Sounds, Luke Million.

Salty Sounds returns to Yamba with stellar line-up

Sharp focus for woodchopper

IN FORM: Chris Owen is geting ready for the woodchopping at the Grafton Show, as he did for the night chopping at the Maclean Show.

Chris Owen takes out Sportsperson of the Month for December

Maggie to spice up aged care cooking

Maggie Beer will bring her passion for cooking to aged care chefs and cooks to Grafton for the first time with her Creating and Appetite for Life program

Cooking great to come to Grafton for first time

Local Partners

Yamba Ocean Swims take over the water

If there is one thing to be said about this year's Yamba Ocean Swims, it has proven age is no barrier to having a good time.

High tide for novelties at Brooms Head

FUN: One of the heats for the 'Brooms Beach Boat Races' during the Maclean Lions Club's annual 'Brooms Head Family Fun Day' yesterday.

Sports day rides another wave of success

Sigrid's blooming passion for painting

LUSH LIFE: Sigrid Patterson with one of her recent works, Show Peony (acrylic on canvas).

Inspired by big, bold blooms

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

DuneSeven, a definition of a good time

DuneSeven, a definition of a good time

DuneSeven to leave that fizzy feeling with its mix of funk and groove

NITV doco follows inspirational mum-of-nine Daniella

Mum Daniella Borg, third from left, and her nine daughters star in the new TV series Family Rules.

MEET the family dubbed the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

Head for the Hillbilly Goats this weekend

KIDS ARE ALRIGHT: The Hillbilly Goats are back in the Clarence this weekend.

Bluegrass sensation head to South Grafton

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

He was “known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail".

What's on the big screen this week

Hailee Steinfeld and Hayden Szeto in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

PITCH Perfect 2's Hailee Steinfeld stars in new coming of age comedy

LG's super thin TVs first to feature Dolby Atmos sound

LG has unveiled a new, super thin range of TVs with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound.

What's more, you can hang it on your wall with just magnets

Electronic beats to pump at Yamba beach

One of the headline acts at this year's Salty Sounds, Luke Million.

Salty Sounds returns to Yamba with stellar line-up

Sitting on top of the world.

142 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 5 2 2 $885,000

You will feel like you have just entered Brooms Heads most desirable position once you inspect 142 Ocean Road. That's because it sits on the highest ridge at...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 Auction Friday...

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

Ocean &amp; National Park views

140 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 4 2 2 $825,000 New...

From sunrise to sunset the spell binding panorama and a changing vista throughout the day will unfold before you. An opportunity to purchase one of the best...

WHEN YOU&#39;RE READY TO TAKE A LOAD OFF

12 Bangalow Crescent, The Gateway Village, Grafton 2460 ...

House 3 1 1 Offers Wanted

Life in the Gateway Village is perfect for so many reasons. Here you join the company of a shared over 50's community in a gated environment on the outskirts of...

NEW YEAR&#39;S BREEZE - YOU JUST FOUND YOUR DREAM HOME IN YOUR DREAM STREET

22 Grevillia Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 6 $419,000

A reluctant sale of this beautiful Queenslander brick home could very well be a life-changer for you. With hardwood verandas all round and hardwood flooring...

Natural bush retreat between the River and the Sea

22, 23, 28 & 29 Grasstree Drive, Taloumbi 2463

Residential Land The last of a limited number of 100 acre, natural bush blocks ... Prices starting...

The last of a limited number of 100 acre, natural bush blocks are being released here in Far Northern NSW. Only 12 kms East is the stunning scalloped coast line...

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

ITS ALL ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE

162 Geregarow Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 4 3 4 $675000

A lifestyle package only to be truly appreciated in person - Approximately 20 acres of alluvial soil with the majority being cleared and hugging near a kilometre...

ITS ALL ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE

162 Geregarow Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 3 4 $675,000

A lifestyle package only to be truly appreciated in person - Approximately 20 acres of alluvial soil with the majority being cleared and hugging near a kilometre...

Absolute River Frontage

606 Seelands Hall Road, Seelands 2460

House 3 2 9 $ 629,000

Boasting just over 40 Hectares of undulating, fertile farmland and approximately 450 metres of river frontage, there is absolutely no doubt 606 Seelands Hall Road...

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

The best summer stays still around

Check out some holiday properties still available to rent

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!