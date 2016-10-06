Early bloomer a sign of good times to come

Two Jacaranda trees in Pound St near the Grafton Food Emporium in total different flowering states, despite their being about 25 metres apart.

THE JACARANDA tree shading the Pound St entrance to Grafton Food Emporium has a history of blooming early and this year is no exception.

While nearby trees are sporting a few blooms and some none at all, the boughs of this specimen are laden with purple flowers.

Early flowering of the jacaranda trees has been noted, even provoking a study at the Royal Botanic Gardens.

In 2013 its then acting director Dr Brett Sumerell said the its records showed jacarandas were blooming three to four weeks earlier than 30 years ago.

In Grafton the jacarandas appear more well behaved, appearing to produce their blossoms at the finest just in time for the highpoint of the Jacaranda Festival, the crowning of the queen in Market Square.

