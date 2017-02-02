Eclectic weekend of live entertainment coming up

Tonight
- Neil Anderson, 8.30pm public bar, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Cinema Under the Stars: Kung Fu Panda 3, 5.30pm, Memorial Park Grafton.
- Just Friends, 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Sabotage, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Rowland and Shekinah, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Floating Bridges, 9.30pm main stage, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Open Mic over 18's, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Bang Bang Show, 8.30pm in the Bar, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Occa Rock, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Jake Davey, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Resident DJ Dolph Psyglurr & DJ Dolla Bill, 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- Rick Price Dinner Show, 6.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Baltic Bar Mitzvah, 9.30pm main stage, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Dave James Karaoke, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Rumours, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Bill Roberts, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Pistol Whip, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Drummer Not Required, 3pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Little Fish, 2.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Andy Burke, 1.30pm beer garden, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Coming Soon
- February 10: Days Off, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- February 10: Peter Van Der Steen, Grafton District Services Club.
- February 11: Shannon Hunter, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
- February 11: Eric Grothe and the Gurus, Grafton District Services Club.
- February 12: Blues, Brews & BBQs featuring Phil Emmanuel, Slim Jim and The Boney Hardmen, Hussy Hicks & Minnie Marks, CRJC Grafton Racecourse.
- February 18: John Williamson, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- February 19: Troy Cassar Daley, Yamba Golf Club.
- February 24: The Spooky Men's Chorale, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
- February 25: Bernard Fanning with Kasey Chambers, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- From March 3: In God's Waiting Room, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.