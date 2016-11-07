32°
Lifestyle

Eight myths about sun protection debunked

CancerCouncilQLD1
| 7th Nov 2016 8:49 AM
Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift
Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift debunks eight myths about sun protection to help Queenslanders stay sun safe all summer long.

In Queensland more than 324,200 cases of non-melanoma skin cancer, and 3600 cases of melanoma, are diagnosed each year.

Knowing fact from fiction will help you reduce your cancer risk and protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun.

Myth 1: Sun damage is not possible on windy, cloudy or cool days - false. You can get sun damage in any weather as this is caused by ultraviolet (UV) radiation, not temperature. Sun protection is required when the UV index is three or greater - in Queensland this is all year around. Check daily UV levels at cancer.org.au/SunSmartApp.

Myth 2: Plenty of sun exposure is required to avoid vitamin D deficiency - false. Queenslanders shouldn't expose themselves to potentially harmful UV in order to get more vitamin D. Just a few minutes of sun exposure in the early morning or late afternoon (outside peak UV periods) is sufficient.

Myth 3: You can stay outside for longer when you are wearing SPF50+ - false. No sunscreen is a suit of armour and sunscreen should never be used to extend the amount of time you spend in the sun. SPF50+ only offers marginally better protection than SPF30+, filtering 98 per cent of UV compared to 96.7 per cent, respectively.

Myth 4: Sunscreen is not necessary when using cosmetics with any level of SPF - false. Unless cosmetics are labelled with an SPF30 of higher, you should wear additional sunscreen under your makeup. If you're outdoors for extended periods of time, re-apply it every two hours.

Myth 5: People with olive skin are not at risk of skin cancer - false. Regardless of skin type, exposure to UV radiation can cause skin to be permanently damaged. People with olive skin are actually more likely to detect their skin cancers at a later stage, emphasising the importance of protection, self-checks, and early detection.

Myth 6: Skin cancer is easy to treat so you don't need to be too concerned - false. Skin cancer treatment can be much more serious that having a lesion burnt off. It can include surgery, chemotherapy, and can result in scarring. Skin cancer can also spread to other parts of your body. If you notice any changes, or new spots, consult a GP immediately.

Myth 7: If you tan but don't burn, you don't need sun protection - false. There is no such thing as a safe tan. If skin darkens, it is a sign of skin cells in trauma, even if there is no redness or peeling. Skin darkens as a way of trying to protect itself because the UV rays are damaging cells.

Myth 8: You can't get burnt through a car window - false. You can still get burnt through untinted glass as it does not completely block out radiation. If you spend long periods of time in the car, remember to wear sunscreen.

Cancer Council recommends Queenslanders use all five methods of sun protection when heading outdoors - Slip on protective clothing, Slop on SPF30 or above broad-spectrum, Slap on a broad-brimmed hat, Seek shade and Slide on wrap-around sunnies.

For more information about sun protection myths, and how to stay sun smart this summer, download Cancer Council's sun protection brochure at cancerqld.org.au/cancer-information.

More about Cancer Council Queensland is available at cancerqld.org.au or via 13 11 20.

Topics:  cancer cancer council queensland melanoma melanoma awareness skin cancer

Jacaranda 2016 passes test with flying colours

Jacaranda 2016 passes test with flying colours

"THIS was the first year of a three-year plan and we are really happy with the energy it created in town."

Harwood openers notch twin centuries

STEADY HANDS: Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey was as solid as a rock opening the batting for his side on his way to a mammoth 158-runs.

Ensbey and Nicholson cash in on batsman's paradise.

Dr Glenn Taylor named as medico at centre of sex allegations

Dr Glenn Taylor has been charged.

Patients at Lismore IVF clinic offered counselling

Eight myths about sun protection debunked

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift

Knowing fact from fiction will help you reduce your cancer risk

Local Partners

Jacaranda 2016 passes test with flying colours

"THIS was the first year of a three-year plan and we are really happy with the energy it created in town."

Floating on the Jacaranda Festival spirit

LEFT: The Jacaranda Queen's Party give the royal wave during the 82nd Jacaranda Float Parade down Prince St on Saturday.

The crowds came out to support the Jacaranda Float Procession

Parkrun presence to lift quality of Jaca Fun Run field

NEW WAVE: Grafton parkrun regulars Katie Porra and Sam Herd lead a new wave of 5km specialists set to make their mark on the Jacaranda Fun Run this Sunday.

Influx of runners could boost level of competition at fun run

Jaca Festival finale set to 'rok'

Guitarist Luke Gough rips into a song during a Violent Sun show. The teacher and musician is behind the latest incarnation of Jacarok, an all-ages concert and Jacaranda Festival finale.

Event a throwback to Jacarock concerts of the past

Mick brings his friends to Eatonsville Hall

ON THE ROAD: Catch Mick Daley and Wayshegoes at Eatonsville this weekend.

The Eatonsville Hall comes to life this weekend.

Big Bang Theory banned? The episode "too hot" for TV

Big Bang Theory banned? The episode "too hot" for TV

ADULT WARNING: So how did Big Bang Theory end up with a scene so raunchy that it was banned from some television networks, after being deemed “too hot” for TV?

Brad Pitt pulls out of film appearances

Brad Pitt has pulled out of all of his promotional commitments

Ne Obliviscaris to unveil new song on Aussie tour

Neo Obliviscarus perform at Soundwave 2015 in Brisbane. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We talk to Ne Obliviscaris about their new crowdfunding campaign

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

Michael Buble and his family have been "broken in half"

Mel Gibson's age difference concerns

34-year age gap could cause a problem, says Gibson

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

ON LOCATION: Photographer Stephen Hayes was employed to the trusted and intimate role of filming Steve Jobs' family.

You'll never guess what treats Jobs gave for Halloween

Brad Pitt seeking joint custody with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September

TIME - IT&#39;S TIME!

24 Taine Court, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $975,000

With summer well on the way and the Yamba market on the move, now is the time to act! Have you been thinking of purchasing a beautiful northerly facing waterfront...

This one should sell itself...

33 Nairn Terrace, Junction Hill 2460

House 5 2 6 FASTRAK

NAIRN TERRACE is not a location like others. Its a streetscape of beautifully manicured lawns, quality low set brick homes, large allotments and for a select group...

MAGNIFICENTLY HUGE HOME, LOVELY VIEWS ... AND A PROPER YARD

19 Daniels Close, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 2 $479,000

THERE have been no compromises on quality and size in this stunning low set home which boasts large rooms, multiple living spaces and an enviable outdoor...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Space For The Whole Family

10 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 1 2 $ 255,000

If you are a large family or a small one who loves the idea of space then look no further than this spacious home. Offering four/five sunlit bedrooms with the...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 5 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 295,000

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

Bring Us Your Offers!

18 Clarence Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Less than 5 minutes from the CBD this lovingly restored Queenslander-style residence boasts much more than your standard old-world charm... Polished timber...

Investment Buying in Dovedale

67 Breimba Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 4 3 $ 285,000

and#8203;What do you get when you couple size and location with a great price tag? A property that is bound to appeal to the market and sell very...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!