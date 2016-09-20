Elderly man watched helplessly as thieves searched his home

TWO thieves who broke into a South Grafton home overnight have reportedly ignored an elderly man's protests as they made off with his wallet and car keys.

According to police, the Flaherty St resident woke at about 4.30am this morning to find two males rummaging through his drawers.

When he questioned them, they continued to search the house before taking off. It is believed they entered the house through an open front window.

Just a few streets away on Blanch Pde, a second incident occurred some time after 9pm last night.

The solo occupant of the house, an elderly female, was asleep at the time and woke up this morning to discover some money had been taken from her purse, and a set of car keys stolen.

It is believed the culprit/s gained entry through an unlocked front door.

Details of a third break and enter on Rushforth Rd are yet to be revealed.

Grafton duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said there was a high probability all three cases were linked, and urged South Grafton residents to be vigilant and remember to shut and lock doors and windows.

"With the weather warming up people are leaving window and doors open, but they need to be careful," she said.

"It's all about that visual deterrent. People may think twice about breaking in if it's harder, and you don't want to make it easier for them.

"If the opportunity's there at 4am, they've got time on their side."

Insp Reid said forensics were in the process of scouring through each of the crime scenes.

Anyone with information about the incidents, or suspicious activity in the area overnight, is asked to phone Grafton detectives on 6642 0222 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.