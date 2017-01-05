Electronic beats to pump at Yamba beach

One of the headline acts at this year's Salty Sounds, Luke Million.

THE annual good vibes event Salty Sounds is back for its third year running, the live electronic "party” growing in popularity and reputation each time it hits Yamba's sandy shores.

And if the 2017 line-up is anything to go, the annual gathering is becoming an attractive addition to the calendars of many up-and-coming live electronic acts.

Yamba's Cafe Leche operator Zac Roberts is in the Salty Sounds driving seat.

Mr Robert's love of this genre of music was the reason he branched out into event organisation, something he is learning by picking up the phone and calling his favourite acts.

He said January was the best time of year in Yamba for this kind of show so decided "to take it on again” this year.

"Everyone was keen to do stuff and help pull it together again but we do it for the love of music really, not for financial gain or anything like that,” he said.

"We try to bring deeper and cooler artists to town that generally might not come for any other reason.”

But it was not easy Mr Roberts said "everyone I have on the line-up I had to really reach out to”.

"None was on any specific tours, they are just artists I like and thought they might fit in with what we are trying to do. I was lucky to get some big names,” he said.

Those names include electronic funkster Luke Million and underground hip-hop outfit Jackie Onassis.

Mr Roberts said he won them over with a combination of venue (the surf club in Yamba) and explaining to them what the event was all about and what he was trying to do for the area.

"I'm trying to push a fun kind of party vibe with a live aspect to the electronic performances. It's not just DJs, it's guys playing synthesiser live or playing a drum machine during the performance,” he said.

"We'll have two stages, one for the live acts and in between that, DJ sets off to side. It's about joining the dots between live electronic acts and DJs.”

Mr Roberts said he was really happy with the line-up which featured musical acts that were really hitting their stride musically and with fans.

"Luke (Million) is on a roll at the moment. His first album is coming out this year and he has a huge social media presence,” he said.

"He's just played Beyond the Valley and the Southbound Festival so we are loving having him at Salty this weekend. I was so stoked when he accepted.”

Mr Roberts said Jackie Onassis was "one of the best hip-hop groups around” but was not as mainstream as others so it was not getting as much recognition as it deserved.

"They have two EPs and one record but haven't really pushed their stuff on social media. They are more underground like that but they are probably my favourite at the moment,”he said.

Returning to the Salty Sounds fold this year are local legends Nocturnal Tapes.

"These guys are an explosive live act. They don't even have EP out yet so are known purely for their incredible stage shows,”Mr Roberts said.

Kingscliff hip-hop three-piece Gratis Minds will complete the live line-up.

"My friend heard them on Triple J's Unearthed. They have a real coastal vibe and more subdued sound. They will be perfect way to start, while the sun is still up and with the beach right there, they will build it all up for the evening ahead,” Mr Roberts said.

He said he hoped Salty Sounds would continue for many years.

"It's all about bringing up-and -coming artists to (a) smaller stage and connect more with rural areas like Yamba

Hip hop outfit Jackie Onassis.

"Coffs and even Byron get missed by these kinds of artists. They normally only perform in Sydney and Brisbane but are keen to know there are smaller venues out there willing to take them on.”

The gig is 18-plus but Mr Roberts said it would be good to have something all-ages down the track.

"We are organising a professional, responsible event and want everyone who attends to leave super happy and excited about time they had,” he said.

"It's the first time we have put a stage inside the surf club and have professional lighting set up.”

He said there would be a food truck offering a Caribbean-vibe menu, while the surf club would look after the bar.

"We organise and pay for everything else and the surf club benefits by looking after the bar. It really makes it a community music event with everyone involved like that.”

Tickets to Salty Sounds are $55 at Cafe Leche or $60 at the Yamba Surf Club door. Music kicks off at 5pm.

SALTY SOUNDS 2017 artists

Luke Million

Luke's obsession with bringing us contagious, hip-gyrating electronic funk is only rivalled by his addiction to vintage synths and drum machines. His family includes vintage Moog, Oberheim, Roland and Korg just to name a few. We see some of these beasts make a cameo in Luke's live show on the road which features synths, drum pads and the quintessential '80s keytar.

Jackie Onassis

Jackie Onassis is comprised of vocalist Kai and producer Raph, two high school friends who attended the same musically fertile campus as their One Day counterparts Horrorshow and Spit Syndicate. The pair's first musical offerings were the bedroom-produced yet world-class EPs Holiday and Juliette, which introduced Jackie Onassis's signature sound to the world: progressive synths, snapping drums and huge, infectious choruses.

Electronic duo Nocturnal Tapes, Lachie Mulligan on electronics and Harry Suttor on guitar and vocals. Anthony Moulay AVimages

Nocturnal Tapes

Nocturnal Tapes represent that feeling of space travel, somewhere between zero gravity and before leaving the atmosphere. Their music pushes and pulls like very few other live electronic acts can do. And for a duo that has been working together for under two years, this relationship is only going to flourish and grow stronger.

They sound like the love child of Darkside, Daft Punk, and Jimi Hendrix, with solid 4/4 beats, escalating arpeggio and vocals awash with reverb and beautiful falsetto.

Gratis Minds

Gratis Minds are like an endless summer, days on the beach and drinks around bonfires. Jon Doe, Tay D and Jay Orient are three guys who've been blessed to find their passion at a young age. Their confidence on stage is astounding, and their energy is contagious.