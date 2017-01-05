28°
News

Electronic beats to pump at Yamba beach

Lesley Apps
| 5th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
One of the headline acts at this year's Salty Sounds, Luke Million.
One of the headline acts at this year's Salty Sounds, Luke Million.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE annual good vibes event Salty Sounds is back for its third year running, the live electronic "party” growing in popularity and reputation each time it hits Yamba's sandy shores.

And if the 2017 line-up is anything to go, the annual gathering is becoming an attractive addition to the calendars of many up-and-coming live electronic acts.

Yamba's Cafe Leche operator Zac Roberts is in the Salty Sounds driving seat.

Mr Robert's love of this genre of music was the reason he branched out into event organisation, something he is learning by picking up the phone and calling his favourite acts.

He said January was the best time of year in Yamba for this kind of show so decided "to take it on again” this year.

"Everyone was keen to do stuff and help pull it together again but we do it for the love of music really, not for financial gain or anything like that,” he said.

"We try to bring deeper and cooler artists to town that generally might not come for any other reason.”

But it was not easy Mr Roberts said "everyone I have on the line-up I had to really reach out to”.

"None was on any specific tours, they are just artists I like and thought they might fit in with what we are trying to do. I was lucky to get some big names,” he said.

Those names include electronic funkster Luke Million and underground hip-hop outfit Jackie Onassis.

Mr Roberts said he won them over with a combination of venue (the surf club in Yamba) and explaining to them what the event was all about and what he was trying to do for the area.

"I'm trying to push a fun kind of party vibe with a live aspect to the electronic performances. It's not just DJs, it's guys playing synthesiser live or playing a drum machine during the performance,” he said.

"We'll have two stages, one for the live acts and in between that, DJ sets off to side. It's about joining the dots between live electronic acts and DJs.”

Mr Roberts said he was really happy with the line-up which featured musical acts that were really hitting their stride musically and with fans.

"Luke (Million) is on a roll at the moment. His first album is coming out this year and he has a huge social media presence,” he said.

"He's just played Beyond the Valley and the Southbound Festival so we are loving having him at Salty this weekend. I was so stoked when he accepted.”

Mr Roberts said Jackie Onassis was "one of the best hip-hop groups around” but was not as mainstream as others so it was not getting as much recognition as it deserved.

"They have two EPs and one record but haven't really pushed their stuff on social media. They are more underground like that but they are probably my favourite at the moment,”he said.

Returning to the Salty Sounds fold this year are local legends Nocturnal Tapes.

"These guys are an explosive live act. They don't even have EP out yet so are known purely for their incredible stage shows,”Mr Roberts said.

Kingscliff hip-hop three-piece Gratis Minds will complete the live line-up.

"My friend heard them on Triple J's Unearthed. They have a real coastal vibe and more subdued sound. They will be perfect way to start, while the sun is still up and with the beach right there, they will build it all up for the evening ahead,” Mr Roberts said.

He said he hoped Salty Sounds would continue for many years.

"It's all about bringing up-and -coming artists to (a) smaller stage and connect more with rural areas like Yamba

Hip hop outfit Jackie Onassis.
Hip hop outfit Jackie Onassis.

"Coffs and even Byron get missed by these kinds of artists. They normally only perform in Sydney and Brisbane but are keen to know there are smaller venues out there willing to take them on.”

The gig is 18-plus but Mr Roberts said it would be good to have something all-ages down the track.

"We are organising a professional, responsible event and want everyone who attends to leave super happy and excited about time they had,” he said.

"It's the first time we have put a stage inside the surf club and have professional lighting set up.”

He said there would be a food truck offering a Caribbean-vibe menu, while the surf club would look after the bar.

"We organise and pay for everything else and the surf club benefits by looking after the bar. It really makes it a community music event with everyone involved like that.”

  • Tickets to Salty Sounds are $55 at Cafe Leche or $60 at the Yamba Surf Club door. Music kicks off at 5pm.

SALTY SOUNDS 2017 artists

Luke Million

Luke's obsession with bringing us contagious, hip-gyrating electronic funk is only rivalled by his addiction to vintage synths and drum machines. His family includes vintage Moog, Oberheim, Roland and Korg just to name a few. We see some of these beasts make a cameo in Luke's live show on the road which features synths, drum pads and the quintessential '80s keytar.

Jackie Onassis

Jackie Onassis is comprised of vocalist Kai and producer Raph, two high school friends who attended the same musically fertile campus as their One Day counterparts Horrorshow and Spit Syndicate. The pair's first musical offerings were the bedroom-produced yet world-class EPs Holiday and Juliette, which introduced Jackie Onassis's signature sound to the world: progressive synths, snapping drums and huge, infectious choruses.

Electronic duo Nocturnal Tapes, Lachie Mulligan on electronics and Harry Suttor on guitar and vocals.
Electronic duo Nocturnal Tapes, Lachie Mulligan on electronics and Harry Suttor on guitar and vocals. Anthony Moulay AVimages

Nocturnal Tapes

Nocturnal Tapes represent that feeling of space travel, somewhere between zero gravity and before leaving the atmosphere. Their music pushes and pulls like very few other live electronic acts can do. And for a duo that has been working together for under two years, this relationship is only going to flourish and grow stronger.

They sound like the love child of Darkside, Daft Punk, and Jimi Hendrix, with solid 4/4 beats, escalating arpeggio and vocals awash with reverb and beautiful falsetto.

Gratis Minds

Gratis Minds are like an endless summer, days on the beach and drinks around bonfires. Jon Doe, Tay D and Jay Orient are three guys who've been blessed to find their passion at a young age. Their confidence on stage is astounding, and their energy is contagious.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Electronic beats to pump at Yamba beach

Electronic beats to pump at Yamba beach

Top electronic artists to converge on surf club this weekend

Sinkers play lead role in raising $1040 for hospital

Lower Coldstream Rd sinker maker David Gibson repaid his care in the Grafton Base Hospital late last year with a cheque of more than $1000 raised from the sale of sinkers and other fishing gear at the Iluka Markets.

Hospital latest to benefit from Dave's sinker making hobby.

Grafton joins IceFight

EVIL EFFECTS: A glass pipe, commonly used by ice addicts to vaporise the drug before inhalation.

Facebook group started for community to join awareness program

Sharp focus for woodchopper

IN FORM: Chris Owen is geting ready for the woodchopping at the Grafton Show, as he did for the night chopping at the Maclean Show.

Chris Owen takes out Sportsperson of the Month for December

Local Partners

Yamba Ocean Swims take over the water

If there is one thing to be said about this year's Yamba Ocean Swims, it has proven age is no barrier to having a good time.

High tide for novelties at Brooms Head

FUN: One of the heats for the 'Brooms Beach Boat Races' during the Maclean Lions Club's annual 'Brooms Head Family Fun Day' yesterday.

Sports day rides another wave of success

Sigrid's blooming passion for painting

LUSH LIFE: Sigrid Patterson with one of her recent works, Show Peony (acrylic on canvas).

Inspired by big, bold blooms

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

LG's super thin TVs first to feature Dolby Atmos sound

LG's super thin TVs first to feature Dolby Atmos sound

LG Electronics has unveiled a super thin 77 inch signature television which features both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound for a cinema-like experience.

Electronic beats to pump at Yamba beach

One of the headline acts at this year's Salty Sounds, Luke Million.

Salty Sounds returns to Yamba with stellar line-up

Huge line-up of touring artists this weekend

Don't miss Melbourne's hard-hitting Hammond organ trio Cookin' on 3 Burners when they arrive at the Yamba Bowling Club on Saturday night.

Electic line-up of musical genres this weekend

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

New TVs promises to kill the cord clutter and 'hang like a painting'

Sigrid's blooming passion for painting

LUSH LIFE: Sigrid Patterson with one of her recent works, Show Peony (acrylic on canvas).

Inspired by big, bold blooms

Your chance to win a horoscope diary

Win a diary

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

SCI-FI film's two resourceful leads can’t overcome screenplay.

WHEN YOU&#39;RE READY TO TAKE A LOAD OFF

12 Bangalow Crescent, The Gateway Village, Grafton 2460 ...

House 3 1 1 Offers Wanted

Life in the Gateway Village is perfect for so many reasons. Here you join the company of a shared over 50's community in a gated environment on the outskirts of...

NEW YEAR&#39;S BREEZE - YOU JUST FOUND YOUR DREAM HOME IN YOUR DREAM STREET

22 Grevillia Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 6 $419,000

A reluctant sale of this beautiful Queenslander brick home could very well be a life-changer for you. With hardwood verandas all round and hardwood flooring...

Sandon Village - Pristine Private Protected

1 Pebbly Crescent, Sandon 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction Friday...

Today Sandon Village is tranquil and remote and yet so close. It's unique location means it’s still like going on an adventure to get there. There were only a few...

Natural bush retreat between the River and the Sea

22, 23, 28 & 29 Grasstree Drive, Taloumbi 2463

Residential Land The last of a limited number of 100 acre, natural bush blocks ... Prices starting...

The last of a limited number of 100 acre, natural bush blocks are being released here in Far Northern NSW. Only 12 kms East is the stunning scalloped coast line...

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

ITS ALL ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE

162 Geregarow Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 4 3 4 $675000

A lifestyle package only to be truly appreciated in person - Approximately 20 acres of alluvial soil with the majority being cleared and hugging near a kilometre...

ITS ALL ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE

162 Geregarow Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 3 4 $675,000

A lifestyle package only to be truly appreciated in person - Approximately 20 acres of alluvial soil with the majority being cleared and hugging near a kilometre...

Absolute River Frontage

606 Seelands Hall Road, Seelands 2460

House 3 2 9 $ 629,000

Boasting just over 40 Hectares of undulating, fertile farmland and approximately 450 metres of river frontage, there is absolutely no doubt 606 Seelands Hall Road...

Lot 7 Stockmans Rest

7 Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Currently under contract subject to registration of the plan. $159,000

Currently under contract subject to registration of the plan.

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

The best summer stays still around

Check out some holiday properties still available to rent

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!