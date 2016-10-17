Elliott effort delivers five-for and Coutts win

WORKHORSE: Coutts Crossing's Adam Elliott bowled a quarter of all overs in the day at McKittrick Park.

CRICKET: On the back of a triumphant effort from pace bowler Adam Elliott, Coutts Crossing clawed their way to a blistering 234-run first innings victory against GDSC Easts at McKittrick Park.

The Coutts Crossing side were at sixes and sevens to begin the day's play at the weekend with at least five players from last weekend's first innings missing from the fielding side.

But if the day started off troublesome for the side, it only got worse before the first break of the day.

Strike bowler Zac Page succumbed to an elbow injury that has plagued the pace bowler in recent years while fiery Coffs Coast quick bowler Taj Dosanjh followed him to the medico bench with a pectoral problem.

With his strike bowling attack falling to injury, captain Luke Cox was forced to continue throwing the cherry to Elliott who was not shying away from the increased workload.

It was a foolproof plan for the Coutts captain as Elliott ran through the belly of the GDSC Easts batting line-up while also mounting pressure with repeated dot balls.

While the tall paceman said he felt confident getting through the overs on the day, the increased workload definitely took its toll the next day.

"I can really feel it now,” Elliott said. "We were just really short on numbers and (captain) Coxy just kept throwing me the ball asking if I was good for another.

"I felt really good the whole day. There is something a little bit different this year and the ball is just coming out of the hand really nicely.”

After bowling almost half of his side's overs in the first innings, Elliott finished with a five-for as the GDSC Easts side were bowled out halfway through the afternoon for 77.

With half the afternoon left, Coutts captain Luke Cox put Easts back into bat chasing the outright victory and once again the ball was thrown to Elliott to kick off proceedings.

Elliott's wife Stephanie was also called up into the squad despite playing a lack of Premier League cricket in recent years and showed her wares in the field and with ball in hand.

"It was great to have Stephe out there,” Elliott said. "She got a couple of overs in the second innings, she had a couple of beamers in there but she went well.

"She fielded really well. I swear she has a better arm then half of the other blokes in the side. With all the injuries at the moment, it looks like she might get another run next week.”

A valiant knock of 79 not out from GDSC Easts captain Ben Hill, along with a 102-run stand with club junior Jackson Grieve (44), staved off the Coutts bowlers from securing an outright victory.

"Benny is just one of those batsmen you need to get out early,” Elliott said. "Once he gets his eye in, he will be set all afternoon.”

Coutts will need to refocus now for Westlawn next weekend while GDSC Easts will meet Brothers at Ellem Oval.