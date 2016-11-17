Ellis denies Tilse maiden century for Coutts

YOUNG BLOOD: Declan Ensby has returned tidy figures in his first two Night Cricket matches for Coutts Crossing.

NIGHT CRICKET: Tim Tilse was in rarefied form as Coutts Crossing registered its second win of the 2016/17 Cleavers Night Cricket Competition at McKittrick Park on Wednesday night.

The Coutts opener found the middle of the bat at will as he set the tone for a mammoth total of 7 for 206 against GDSC Easts.

Not even two early scalps to Jacob Ellis (3 for 22 off 5) could halt the momentum, as Tilse and Eli Fahey (37) put on 119 runs for the third wicket.

The innings then became a hit-a-thon as Tilse, Luke Cox (20) and Nick Wood (23no) all registered valiant entries for the club's highly coveted Jacob Webb Memorial Biggest Six of the Year trophy.

But as Tilse, whose career highest score is 92, inched towards triple figures, he was eventually felled by Ellis for 91, keeping the club's elusive maiden first grade century at bay.

Tilse's effort adds to his 45 not out including a 100-run opening stand with Luke Cox (52) in the round one nine-wicket victory against Westlawn, giving him an early lead in Night Cricket's top run scorers this season.

The end of the innings was highlighted by Johnny Green (2 for 31 off 3) snaring a couple of late wickets.

Then Easts openers Tim White (30) and Ryan Spies (39) did their best to give their side a sniff and frustrate the Coutts bowlers with a 73-run opening stand.

Andrew McLachlan (2 for 22 off 5) removed both in quick succession, however, and the introduction of Nick Wood (0 for 18 off 5) and Declan Ensby (1 for 10 off 4) stemmed the flow of runs.

In the end Easts finished 63 runs in arrears.

Next Wednesday sees South Services go head to head with Tucabia Copmanhurst.

COUTTS CROSSING 7/206 (T Tilse 91, E Fahey 37, N Wood 23*, L Cox 20; J Ellis 3/22, J Green 2/31) def GDSC EASTS 7/143 (R Spies 39, T White 30, T Cropp 17, J Grieve 17, J Martin 16; N Lawson 2/13, A McLachlan 2/22).