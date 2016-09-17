EMERGENCY MATTERS: Being prepared takes more than just a plan

This week's Emergency Matters column is something a little different. Our local Australian Red Cross reps have provided an excerpt from an interview they've recently completed with a Clarence Valley resident who was involved in the Blue Mountains bushfires in 2013. Heather Ellem, now a local Coutts Crossing resident, is the manager at Jacaranda Preschool (Grafton) and spoke to the Red Cross's Catherine Martinez.

THE first sign that something serious was about to occur was when I saw a series of missed calls and messages from my daughter around lunchtime on the Monday. My daughter was in Year 7 at the local Catholic high school. It was an iPad school so the kids had ready access to communications.

All of the kids were sending messages and photos, which added to a general sense of panic in the community.

I was managing an OOSH service. It was very challenging for me; 60 children and five or six staff members with my own family and property concerns.

The biggest challenge for me was managing parents.

I am a Blue Mountains girl, so I have been around fires a lot. My husband is in the RFS, so we were much better prepared in comparison!

The 2013 fires were the first time, though, that I had been directly affected in my adult life. And it was the first time that I had to make decisions for both my home and my work about what to do, what to pack, and to get my own kids and animals packed and ready.

Since then we have moved to the Grafton area, to Coutts Crossing, and we have horses now, too. Last year there was a fire in Coutts Crossing, and we were just lucky that the horses were in the right paddock and were safe.

You just have to keep planning and re-evaluating, re-assessing. You can't just think 'well I've done my emergency plan, and ticked that box'. Life changes, circumstances change - you get new pets, you move, your kids get older and have different needs. You need to keep assessing your risks and adjusting your plan as circumstances change.

So now I am in Grafton, I need to think about flooding, both for the centres I manage and for my home. Coutts Crossing can flood even when it seems fine in town. In some ways, floods are more difficult to manage than fires. You have to make a decision early to send the children home, before the rivers rise and they get cut off.

I have had a lot of conversations about when different staff would have to leave in the event of an emergency. The impact of a flood is potentially longer than a fire: the service could be affected for 2-3 days.

I frequently review my policies and build relationships with people with good local knowledge: fire brigade, the SES. It's great to be able to get the heads up at the right time from the people who know the local environment.

I want to make sure that we know how to communi- cate with parents in a quick and effective way. Some parents have no landlines at home, or no internet access, and their mobile services might not be reliable, or they might not always have credit. Mobile phone reception in this area is not always that good either. So these are extra challenges.

If I was to give people advice, I'd focus on the relationships you need for good information, as well as on the tools you have - you need to be sure you'll be able to communicate with parents and service providers for many hours during an emergency.