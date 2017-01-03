Driver airlifted after two-vehicle accident at Clarenza

Emergency services are trying to release the driver of a car that has crashed into the back of a semi-trailer on the Pacific Highway at Clarenza.

UPDATE, 2PM: A MAN has been airlifted to hospital following a serious crash at Clarenza this afternoon.

According to police on scene, the patient was the driver of a white Holden Commodore which impacted heavily with a semi-trailer parked at a rest area on the edge of the Pacific Highway soon after 12pm.

Coffs/Clarence Inspector Jo Reid said early indications were that the brakes of the Commodore were not applied prior to the crash.

"Witnesses at the scene indicated...it's just left the lane, and impacted quite heavily with the rear of the semi-trailer."

COLLISION: A man has been injured in a serious two vehicle crash at Clarenza. Clair Morton

The patient was airlifted by the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter for treatment of unknown injuries.

It is believed however, that he was conscious when emergency services arrived on scene.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE 1.20PM: The driver has been freed and is being assessed before being taken to hospital. The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter is on the scene to transport the driver, described as a middle-aged male.

Traffic is still heavy in the area, particularly in the northbound lanes.

COLLISION: A man has been injured in a serious two vehicle crash at Clarenza. Clair Morton

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are attending a two-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway just north of Grafton.

A car has run into the back of a semi-trailer.

The accident is near the Centenary Drive intersection at Clarenza and crews are working to release the driver, who is believed to be the only occupant of the car.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter may be on its way to the scene.

Traffic is backing up on the highway and motorists are advised to take detours.