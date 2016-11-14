29°
Man unable to be revived after falling off boat

Claudia Jambor
| 14th Nov 2016 10:13 AM Updated: 10:52 AM

UPDATE 10.45am: POLICE have confirmed a man has died following an incident at Mobbs Bay, South Ballina.

Emergency services were on scene before 10am this morning and commenced CPR on the man, who was unable to be revived.

It is understood the man was seen to have fallen of a 35ft catamaran earlier this morning by a member of the public, who called triple zero.

Investigations are continuing into the death.

Police have dismissed media reports of a shark attack in the area.

 

UPDATE 10.30am: PARAMEDICS and surf life-savers are working to revive a man who was found in the water unconscious near a vessel off Mobbs Bay, South Ballina earlier this morning.

The man was ferried across to the mainland from the vessel a short time ago.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter landed on scene at about 10.10am.

A Westpac spokesman couldn't confirm where the patient will be transported to at this stage. 
 

 

MONDAY 10.13am: EMERGENCY services have rushed to Mobbs Bay, South Ballina, following reports of a person fallen off a vessel.

Ambulance media said three vehicles were tasked to the area at 9.40am. 

An Emergency jet ski from Ballina Jet Boat Rescue is also assisting paramedics on scene. 

The jet ski arrived on scene at about 10am.
 

Topics:  ballina drown drowning editors picks

