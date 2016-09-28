24°
Emma Moffatt calls it a day

28th Sep 2016 5:30 AM
BOWING OUT: Triathlete Emma Moffatt racing during the triathlon at the recent Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
BOWING OUT: Triathlete Emma Moffatt racing during the triathlon at the recent Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

MANY years from now when the historians look at the great Olympic distance triathletes, Emma Moffatt's name is sure to get a mention.

The two-time ITU World Triathlon Series world champion and Olympic bronze medallist has brought down the curtain on a marvellous career.

The Woolgoolga product's final event was on the Mexican island of Cozumel in the Caribbean Sea although finishing the race with a puncture during the bike leg wasn't how she envisaged going out.

But the 32-year-old said retiring was an easy decision that was made upon her selection for Rio where she was in a battle for another bronze medal at the start of the run leg before finishing sixth.

"I think when I made the team for Rio that's when I knew I was going to give it all for that race," Moffatt said.

"It is exhausting and tiring and to know how much hard work you have to do to be successful is kind of a daunting thought.

"But knowing I only had to get through it for a few more months, I think is what got me through and what made me enjoy it a lot more knowing I didn't have to do it again."

Moffatt counted her Olympic bronze medal as her major highlight but said her latest result in Rio was just as special.

"I don't think anything can surpass the bronze medal but getting sixth at Rio was just as rewarding," Moffatt said.

Instead of taking a rest though, "Moffy" has indicated that she would like to try racing in half ironman events.

For now though the first Australian woman to be selected on three Olympic Games triathlon teams is concentrating on her upcoming wedding at the end of the year with Olympic kayaker Daniel Bowker.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  emma moffatt, triathlon, woolgoolga

