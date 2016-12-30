Emma Powell funeral to be held in Memorial Park

EARLY plans have been released for a funeral service for Emma Powell to be held in Grafton on January 10.

The service will be held in Memorial Park at 6pm.

The 16-year-old went missing on Monday last week and her body was found near Yamba on December 22.

Jim Simmons from Grafton & District Funerals said he hoped to confirm the details as soon as possible.

Updated information will appear on www.facebook.com/GraftonFunerals.

A crowdfunding page set up to raise money to cover funeral costs has raised more than $6000.