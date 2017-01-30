Emu fencing showing early success

A family of emus wander through a canepad near Palmers Channel early this morning. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

EMUS have been caught on camera making use of special fencing installed by Roads and Maritime Service as part of a trial to guide the native bird to use designated crossing points during the Pacific Hwy upgrade construction.

The fencing is currently undergoing a trial at the Glenugie to Tyndale section of the upgrade, where emus are regularly sighted.

Emu using a crossing built into a special fence installed by RMS during Pacific Hwy upgrade between Glenugie and Tyndale: An emu has been caught on camera using a crossing built into a special fence being trialled by Roads and Maritime Services during the Pacific Hwy upgrade between Glenugie and Tyndale

An RMS spokesperson said the fencing and crossing points have been installed to line up with future connectivity structures so that emus can safely travel under or over the new highway.

"Monitoring pictures and videos shows this initiative is working with footage of emus regularly captured using the designated crossing points," the spokesperson said.

"Based on this evidence the right arrangement of stock and fauna fencing close to crossing zones should ensure successful emu crossings when the upgrade is completed.

"During major work on the highway crossing points will be maintained to enable safe passage for the emus across the highway alignment."

The fence consists of two strands of plain wire, two strands of barbed wire and a squeeze stile which is large enough for emus but too small for cattle.

"On the Pacific Highway upgrade in particular, Roads and Maritime has extensive experience and success in managing major infrastructure projects which pass through ecologically sensitive natural environments and habitat areas," the spokesperson said.

"An upgraded Pacific Highway must meet the needs of the travelling public and enable transport efficiencies, while ensuring ecological sustainability and connecting the growing coastal communities along the highway."