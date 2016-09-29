Enjoy another big weekend of live entertainment

Thursday
- Ben Whiting, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Harry Manx, Yamba Golf Club.
- DJ LB, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
Friday
- The Highwaymen Show, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Craig Freeman, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Mick Bateman, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Sabotage, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Swamp Stompers, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- The Fuzz, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Gunshy, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Caravana Sun + Nocturnal Tapes + Nick & Sam 8pm in the auditorium/John Curtin 7pm in the bar, Yamba Golf Club.
- Money Shot, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- Jabiru, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Free Jukebox, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Dave James Karaoke, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- AFL Grand Final 2.30pm followed live entertainment, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- Dan Tuite, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- DJ Ziggy, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Rocktober in the Clover featuring Didgedrudaba, Tullara Connors Band, Joe Terror, The Ninth Chapter, midday at Tanamon Gallery, Heinz Firth Rd, Pillar Valley.
- Boog and Sydney J from 2pm followed by NRL Grand Final, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Who's Charlie?, 2pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Until October 2: Buskers and Comedy Festival, Coffs Harbour.
Coming soon
- October 5: Katy Perry + Taylor Swift Tribute Show, Grafton District Services Club.
- October 6: Justice Crew, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- October 7: The Elliots, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- October 13-16: The Grass Roots Variety Show, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- October 15: Surfing the Coldstream Festival, Yamba.
- October 15: Kung Fu Panda on the Green, Maclean Bowling Club.
- October 24-30: Clarence Valley Country Muster featuring Adam Harvey, Calliope via Ulmarra.